How to copy crosshair settings in Valorant (2023)

Valorant has quickly risen to the charts as a top-tier multiplayer since its release in 2020. The title encompasses a competitive balance between its Agent abilities and gunplay, as stated by Riot Games. It also provides a variety of options for player comfort.

One of the best updates that Riot has added to the title is the option to copy crosshair profiles directly from a teammate. Both regular and professional players have been fond of this feature as it adds to the accessibility aspect of the title. One can easily change or copy a crosshair without having to think twice.

Copy Valorant crosshair settings with ease

Valorant currently provides two great options for copying crosshairs. One of which allows a player to grab the crosshairs of a spectating player in a match. This option is particularly great as it is straightforward and only enables the chat box option.

Here's how you can change their crosshairs when spectating a player:

Start spectating a player you want the crosshair from in a match.

Open the chat box by pressing 'Enter' and type any of the following codes, "/cc" or "crosshair copy."

A message will appear that the crosshair has been copied while mentioning the date and time. It will also mention the remaining crosshair profiles on the account.

Once the message appears, you can go to the 'Settings' tab and navigate to Crosshair Profiles option.

You can select the crosshair profile you just copied and start using it in-game without a lot of hamper.

Players no longer need to interrupt anyone else on the team asking for their crosshair codes. This option was added to the 5.04 patch, and fans loved the option.

How to import and export Valorant crosshairs

With patch 4.05, readers also have the option to import Valorant crosshairs with the help of codes. This is also a straightforward method, as Riot Games provides all the necessary resources to do it in-game.

Valorant crosshair settings tab and options (Image via Riot Games)

The following steps can help you import crosshairs:

Go to the Settings tab in the main menu and navigate to the Crosshair section.

You will find a Download icon alongside the Crosshair Profile headline. Click on it and paste the crosshair code.

The saved code will create a profile you can select at any point while changing crosshairs.

You can also use the Upload icon to copy your crosshair code to share it with others.

Players can follow this simple method to acquire crosshair profiles of professional players such as TenZ, ShahZaM, and Zekken. All readers must do is get their hands on the crosshair codes they want.

As of now, Valorant only allows a player to save a total of 15 crosshair profiles at a time. One may have to delete unused profiles when trying to get the latest codes from players.

Fans can also use third-party crosshair generators if they are looking for a more customized code and later import it into the game. While there are no other official methods of copying a crosshair, the aforementioned methods should be able to cover the basics.

