Heart crosshair in Valorant: Crosshair code, in-game settings, and more

Looking to use a heart crosshair in Valorant? Amongst several hundred styles that players can use, it's undoubtedly a unique pick that the game's versatile crosshair system allows users to create. Unfortunately, most creative crosshair styles aren't great for landing those crisp headshots.

The heart crosshair style has been popular within the quirky Valorant player base for some time now. Although the shape may appear slightly deformed, it serves its purpose nonetheless. If the heart crosshair suits your playstyle, this article will list everything that you need to create it in Valorant.

Everything you need to know about the heart crosshair in Valorant

To get this crosshair style in Valorant, you'll have to open the in-game settings. Click on the Gear (Settings) icon on the top-right side of Valorant's home menu. Next, you must click on the Crosshair tab. Under the Primary sub-tab, enter the values mentioned below:

General Crosshair settings

Color: Pink or Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.7

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0.7

Outer Line Length: 5

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Other ways to get the heart crosshair in Valorant

Correctly inputting the above values will get you the heart crosshair in Valorant. You can also tweak the color and customize other values to further improve the crosshair.

If you're looking for a more straightforward approach, you can use an imported code to get the heart crosshair. To achieve this, go to the General sub-tab instead of Primary, under the Crosshair tab in Settings. Now, click on the crosshair name dropdown and choose the 'Create new profile' option. Next, click on the down-arrow (Import crosshair profile) icon and paste the following code before clicking on Save:

0;P;c;6;o;0.1;m;1;0t;5;0l;3;0o;1;0a;0.7;0f;0;1t;1;1l;5;1o;0;1a;0.7;1m;0;1f;0

Lastly, if you see someone using the heart crosshair in a game, you can use a small chat command, as described in this article. Doing so will automatically save their crosshair profile for you to use. You can then navigate to the Settings > Crosshair > Primary and choose the newest available crosshair profile to get the crosshair.

Although the heart crosshair looks attractive, players may be better off not using it in ranked games. With its quirky design and bright color, it's not the best reticle design for playing Valorant competitively.

You can try a more concise and easy-to-track crosshair that professionals use in the popular tactical shooter game. That said, if you're looking to have fun in unranked matches, the heart crosshair fits right in.

