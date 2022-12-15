Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Controller Tier List

Valorant's ongoing Episode 5 Act 3 will end in early 2023, leaving players with only a few weeks to reach their target rank. A new episode will soon adorn the game's timeline, paving the way for competitive fans to start a new journey toward becoming a Radiant.

Episode 5 brought a heap of new content to the popular tactical shooter. However, the very divisive Pearl map and Harbor's Indian charm undoubtedly garnered the most attention.

Pearl's addition caused mixed reactions in the community. However, it also delivered a much-needed change in experience. Similarly, Harbor's introduction stirred the game's controller meta after a long time and gave players an option beyond Viper and Omen.

With Episode 5 Act 3 slowly closing in on its end, it's probably the best time to discuss Agent tier lists in Valorant. In fact, Harbor's recent entry into the meta makes creating a Controller tier list for Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 necessary.

Viper, Omen, and more are in Agent tier list for all Controllers in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

Looking for the next meta-friendly Controller in Valorant? Now that the most popular Controller Agent, Viper, has received a strange nerf to her Ultimate, many players may choose to look for the next 'big break' in her class. Don't worry; we have jotted down the perfect tier list for you to explore.

S-Tier: Viper

Even after a significant nerf to her Utimate, Viper remains at the top when it comes to Controller Agents in Valorant. Her signature ability, Toxic Screen, is incredibly versatile on most maps and makes controlling a large site easy. Her basic abilities, Poison Cloud and Snake Bite, are ideal for discouraging enemies from executing a plan.

Unfortunately, Viper's Pit received a brutal nerf recently (patch 5.12), which may force players to question her viability. After all, it was one of the strongest abilities in Valorant. However, the Agent is too powerful to be overshadowed by her colleagues.

With her recent nerfs, Viper requires more planning in terms of execution around her Ultimate. She will not be able to exit her pit for long and keep herself safe while inside.

Riot Games has only tweaked the meta surrounding her kit. This means players will have to adjust to a slightly new playstyle for the pit. Apart from a slight change in approach with Viper's Pit, the toxic lady remains as excellent as ever, especially on certain maps like Icebox and Pearl.

A-Tier: Omen

When it comes to topping the Controller meta, Omen is right behind Viper. Following Viper's nerf, some Controller 'Mains' have found comfort in Omen's Dark Cover, Paranoia, Shrouded Step, and From The Shadows. Apart from a weak Ultimate, Omen has everything it takes to outplay enemies and provide umpteen support to his team.

Omen has proved to be good on quite a few maps, but his excellence has been largely established in Ascent and Haven. He could be replaced with Brimstone or Astra, but a player who has mastered his teleporting ability would say otherwise. As of Episode 5 Act 3, he definitely deserves the A-Tier among Controllers.

B-Tier: Brimstone

Brimstone's kit strongly advocates an aggressive approach in Valorant. His unrechargeable Sky Smokes and a Stim Beacon would largely benefit an aggressive team looking for temporary cover. However, unplanned approaches to entering sites can quickly turn against the team, leaving Brimstone with no option to fall back or plan differently.

Brimstone is a must-pick on Fracture, as popular Valorant esports teams have reiterated. His Incendiary is powerful and will benefit any player who takes their time to learn lineups. Finally, his Ultimate, Orbital Strike, complements the molly and can secure easy rounds for the team on attack.

Brimstone requires a planned approach and good team communication to fare well in Valorant. With such things in place, he can also be a fair pick on maps like Haven, Bind, Ascent, and Icebox.

C-tier: Harbor and Astra

Riot Games made sure to celebrate Harbor's pre-launch period extensively. However, the hype didn't last long. Post-launch, players realized how incredibly weak his abilities were when compared to other Agents in his class. Following strong community feedback, the developers offered a few buffs for his kit. Is he still a strong pick in Valorant? Probably not.

Harbor now has a longer-lasting High Tide and two Cascade charges, which has definitely improved his performance. He still isn't a conventional smoker who can stall an aggressive push effectively and provide continuous cover. However, he does feature an incredibly effective Ultimate, Reckoning, which can give him and his team quick control over the plant site.

Astra may have a stranded and weak kit like Harbor's, but she can thrive in well-planned execution with proper team communication. Her basic abilities, Nova Pulse and Gravity Well, are incredibly versatile and can effectively deny a plant when used properly. Her smokes last for a long time, providing enough cover for a prolonged push.

Astra can be very hard to deal with, provided she pulls through her cons. Her Ultimate, Cosmic Divide, is one of the best Ultimates in Valorant, almost guaranteeing a round win for a properly planned retake situation.

Players are yet to understand Harbor's strengths and gain proper insights on how to play him. As a result, most professional players have chosen to stick to Astra, Brimstone, Viper, and Omen for the time being.

However, Harbor can be placed beside Astra on the tier list, considering how hard it is to deal with a proper High Tide-Cove plant execution and his Ultimate.

