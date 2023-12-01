Valorant crowned Esports Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2023

On November 30, 2023, Riot Games had an exceptional night at the Esports Awards 2023 in Las Vegas. Valorant, its trending FPS title, emerged victorious as the Esports Game of the Year over stiff competition from Rocket League and League of Legends. In doing so, it seized the award for the third consecutive year. Further, Riot Games was honored with the Esports Publisher of the Year accolade, adding to its already impressive collection.

This once-a-year event pays homage to the very best of what the esports landscape has to offer. The winners were selected using a mix of fan votes and professionals' insights.

Valorant, the Esports Game of the Year champion at Esports Awards 2023

Expand Tweet

Riot Games and Valorant emerged victorious at the Esports Awards 2023 by claiming seven accolades from various players, organizations, and talents, including the Esports Game of the Year. This success marked a significant milestone for Riot as it coincided with the first season of VCT's Partner system.

At the recent Esports Awards 2023 ceremony held at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Leo Faria, the VCT commissioner and the global head of Valorant, took home the award. During his speech, he talked about the major strides achieved in the Valorant esports scene this year:

"Thank you to the Esports Awards panel for this honor. We have had an incredible year at Valorant. We are so humbled and grateful to be a part of this community. We launched three brand-new international leagues this year. We ran Challengers and Game Changers competitions all over the world, and we ran global events. And that is all, of course, thanks to everyone who is part of our community."

Expand Tweet

He continued further and thanked fans for choosing Valorant over the various other titles available:

"I want to thank the thousands of Rioters all around the world who made this a reality. All the pros, the teams, the casters, the observers, the production crew, and the tournament organizers. But, above all, I want to thank the players, the Valorant community, and the fans. Everything we do is for you. In a world where there are so many games and incredible entertainment choices, we are honored that you chose to be a part of the Valorant community."

During the Esports Awards 2023 night, Riot snagged three awards: Esports Content of the Year, Esports Publisher of the Year, and Esports Game of the Year for Valorant.

A handful of other distinguished Valorant figures also took home trophies. Evil Geniuses' Max "Demon1" Mazanov and Christine "Potter" Chi were named Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year and Esports Coach of the Year, respectively, following their Champions victory.

Throughout the past few years, many Valorant fans have come to recognize VCT analyst Mimi "aEvilcat" Wermcrantz. She has now been presented with the Esports Desk Analyst of the Year award for Valorant personalities.

Expand Tweet

Apart from that, T1 secured the Esports Team of the Year award after an extraordinary performance at Riot's other title's competitive tournament, League of Legends Worlds 2023. T1's mid-laner Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok's impeccable performance earned him the Esports PC Player of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2023.