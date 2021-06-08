Valorant data miner leaks new Origin Skin bundle, expected release date, and details

Valorant data miners recently leaked some details about the upcoming Origin Skin Bundle in-game.

DiegoteTV has gained early access to the upcoming Origin Skin Bundle and the developers leaked some details about the new weapon cosmetics through him. The developers come up with new weapon cosmetics with every new update.

As Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 approaches, the developers have started to tease details of the upcoming Act. Previously, the developers have confirmed that a new agent will be coming in the upcoming Act. Some changes will be made to the older agents like Breach, Skye, Yoru, and Astra. They also released a Duality Cinematic trailer, which people think is a hint of the upcoming Act.

Players have now found out about one of the upcoming weapon skin bundles as well.

Release date and other details of the upcoming Valorant Origin Skin Bundle:

Here are some of the details about the upcoming Origin Skin Bundle.

1) 5 Weapon Skins in one Bundle:

The bundle will have a total of 5 weapon skins. Origin Skin will be available with Vandal, Operator, Bucky, Frenzy and Melee.

Origin Bundle Skins | #VALORANT



~ Origin Vandal

~ Origin Frenzy

~ Origin Operator

~ Origin Bucky pic.twitter.com/AU7YvS42WL — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 7, 2021

2) Expected Release Date

There is no information given about the release date of the Origin Skin bundle. However, the new bundle is expected to arrive with the Episode 3 Act 1 which is scheduled to arrive in the 3rd week of June.

3) Price

No details about the price have been released yet. However, since the Origin Weapon Skins will feature amazing kill-effects and equipment animation, it can be assumed that the price of the bundle will cost 6000VP and for each premium tier skin, it usually costs around 1775 VP.

Players are already excited for the upcoming Valorant update. Valorant data miners have also leaked the weapon's price changes after the next update.

With the new agent, new skins and other changes, it is going to be very exciting for the players in the new season and players are eagerly waiting for the upcoming update..

