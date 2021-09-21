Valorant data miner reveals new Go! Vol. 2 with patch 3.06

Valorant data miners have revealed a new Go! Vol. 2 skin bundle for the upcoming Patch 3.06, which is expected to be coming to the game this week.

From the dragon-themed Elderflame to the cyberpunk era Glitchpop I & II, to the Second World War-era arsenal-inspired Infantry, Riot has designed some truly amazing weapon skin sets for Valorant.

One of the most interesting additions to the Valorant weapon skins was the Japanese anime-inspired Go! Vol. 1 skin set, and now its sequel seems to be coming with patch 3.06

Valorant's 'Go! Vol. 2' skin bundle to have five Valorant weapon cosmetics

Valorant Go! Vol. 1 introduced five weapon skins, each inspired by a specific Valorant Protocol agent. Each weapon showcased an agent image drawn in Japanese anime art styles. Instead of a simple two-dimensional skin layer, the developers at Riot Games closely designed the skin in such a way that the agent always faces the player. This theme continues in Go! Vol. 2 with different agents this time around.

Other than the five weapon skins, the Go! Vol. 1 collection bundle also included five sets of gun buddies, player cards and sprays, each inspired by one of the five agents.

While Go! Vol. 1 depicts Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Reyna, and Sage, the upcoming Go! Vol. 2 interprets Phoenix, Viper, Raze, Yoru, and Sova. The weapon skins are as follows,

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Classic (Viper)

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Vandal (Phoenix)

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Ares (Raze)

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Operator (Sova)

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Melee (Yoru)

Release Date

The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet by Riot Games. However, the Go! Vol. 2 weapon skin bundle is expected to be available after the arrival of Patch 3.06, which is scheduled to arrive later this week.

Price

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks The price will most likely be 8700VP. The price will most likely be 8700VP.

Riot is yet to confirm the exact price of the Go Vol. 2 weapon skin bundle, but according to ValorLeaks, the price is expected to be 8,700 VP. which is 1,600 VP more and a tier above the previous Go Vol. 1 skin set.

