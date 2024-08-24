Valorant developer reveals Vyse's abilities function like a "Spider Web" 

Kevin Meier, Game Designer at Riot Games, has shared some insight on the design process behind Valorant's new Agent Vyse. He also opened up about the character's expected playstyle and its potential impact on the game's current meta. Notably, he described Vyse's setup as a "Spider Web."

This article covers the insight provided by Meier on Valorant's new Agent, as players await Vyse's release at the start of Episode 9 Act 2.

Valorant game designer opens up about Vyse's development process and expected gameplay impact

Trending

In a press release, Kevin Meier talked about how the primary goal with Vyse was to "create a Sentinel that had a solution to space-taking duelists in a way that wasn’t primarily stall-oriented." Her Q ability, Shear, an indestructible wall that is triggered by moving enemies, was the first element that the creators landed on.

Overall, Meier described Vyse's playstyle as a "Spider Web." She allows players to enter the web before delivering the killing blow. Her signature ability, Arc Rose, is a flash that she can swing off of. This makes her the only Sentinel who can blind enemies.

Vyse is a Sentinel Agent who is better-balanced on both halves

While developing Vyse, the developers wanted to create a Sentinel that had greater utility on Attack. In trying to do so, they realized that making Arc Rose able to flash through walls and making Razorvine a throwable created avenues for lineups and space-taking tools.

Meier said:

"Vyse has a lot of flexibility in setups, but lacks some of the information tools that the current meta sentinels bring to the table."

This makes her more self-sufficient when it comes to solo site holds at the cost of some info-gathering and flank-watching potential, placing her somewhere between Chamber and Sage in the Valorant Sentinel spectrum.

Vyse's potential impact on Valorant's meta

Expand Tweet

While Tier 1 Valorant Esports concludes with the end of Champions 2024 on August 25, 2024, Vyse's entry into the game can have a serious impact on OFF//SEASON tournaments and the ranked ecosystem.

According to Meier:

"Recent changes to the duelist ecosystem, and players' willingness to experiment with double sentinel has opened up new compositions and ways to address VALORANT’s map puzzles. Our hope is that adding a flash to the Sentinel role will continue to facilitate diverse compositions across the board as players theorize what tools they need to bring, or leave behind, on each map."

Vyse's Ultimate ability, Steel Garden, is also unique and has economic impacts in the game. Meier suggested that teams might wish to buy more effective secondary weapons on the rounds where opposing Vyse has her Ultimate. Eco rounds could also look very different when this ability is available.

Considering the ideas behind the Agent, it will be interesting to see how Vyse's entry actually affects Valorant's current meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback