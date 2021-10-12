Valorant developers once again enable Level 5 and variants purchase of new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle after bug fix

Valorant's developers have finally fixed the issue regarding Level 5 and variant purchase of the new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle. They enabled the purchase option for the players once again this morning.

The developers also tweeted about the same:

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT As a stopgap, we're disabling purchases of Level 5 and variants for the guns in this skin set. You can still purchase all other levels and all the melee levels. A full fix is still in the works. Stay tuned. twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… As a stopgap, we're disabling purchases of Level 5 and variants for the guns in this skin set. You can still purchase all other levels and all the melee levels. A full fix is still in the works. Stay tuned. twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… We've deployed a fix for the performance issues with the RGX 11Z Pro gun skins. You should now be able to purchase all levels and variants. Apologies for the hassle! twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… We've deployed a fix for the performance issues with the RGX 11Z Pro gun skins. You should now be able to purchase all levels and variants. Apologies for the hassle! twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

Valorant players can now purchase Level 5 and variants of new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle

With every new patch, Riot Games, the developers of Valorant, come up with some new exciting weapon skins and cosmetics. With the recent patch 3.07, they introduced the new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle featuring the following gun skins:

RGXFrenzy

RGXStinger

RGXVandal

RGXGuardian

RGX Melee (Katana Melee Skin)

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! https://t.co/jc0afubSvz

The bundle belongs to the Premium Edition (PE) Tier, costing 8,700 Valorant Points. However, a few days back, many players complained about the gunplay performance of the RGX 11Z Pro skin, which was causing a severe FPS drop.

Some Valorant professional players like Shahzeb "Shahzam" Khan and Tarik "tarik" Celik also reported the same. After that, Riot decided to take the issue as a matter of concern.

The publisher took the initiative to resolve the issue. Preeti Khanolkar, the premium content senior producer at Valorant, addressed the players:

"Hi! We're aware of this report. We've been looking into this since Wednesday night Pacific Time. Yes, we tested this for performance before it shipped, but we missed this. Sorry about that - I hope you trust that we'll try to fix it."

Later, the developers confirmed that the issue had been taken under consideration and that they are disabling the Level 5 and variant purchase of the new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle until they fix the problem.

They finally found the fix and enabled the purchase option this morning. Users can now buy the Level 5 and variants of the RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle from the Valorant Store.

