Valorant dev reveals its idea behind introduction of new map Fracture

Riot Games is ready to add one more to its map pool with the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 update.

The developer is always putting in hard work to keep Valorant fresh and entertaining for its players. With the changes in the old features and the addition of new ones, Riot Games always tries its best to make its players think and approach challenges differently.

However, with the upcoming update, it is going to introduce a new map, Fracture. Riot Games recently discussed the idea behind this new feature.

Valorant: The idea behind the new map Fracture

Every map in Valorant has a unique story behind its ideation. Similarly, there is a story behind the concept of Fracture, which the developer has recently revealed.

Fracture is the seventh map in Valorant after Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Haven, Icebox and Split. Every map in Valorant is divided into two parts, the attackers' side and the defenders' side.

However, Riot Games is attempting to modify the game's approach. They have made an H-shaped map layout with a visual split down the middle that reveals the contrasting side. The idea behind the shape of this map is to make it symmetrical so that both attackers and defenders get the same amount of advantage in both halves of the match.

The idea for the map came from a simple question: “What if?” Specifically, what if attackers started on both sides of the map, pinching defenders? We really wanted to ask players to re-think some fundamental assumptions and give them unique problems to solve. For example, for whom is the neutral space really for? From there, the goals just all focused on supporting that “what if.” The H-shape of the map, the neutral spaces, the ziplines, everything is built to reinforce that core idea.

The map has been created to provide players with a unique challenge that will encourage them to come up with unconventional strategies in order to win.

Edited by Sabine Algur