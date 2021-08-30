Will Valorant ever be released on consoles? Everything we know so far

The confirmation of Valorant Mobile in June 2021 made fans anticipate playing the game on a mobile platform. This confirmation has also brought up the idea of gamers being able to play Valorant on consoles as well.

Valorant, the competitive tactical shooter, was released on the PC platform back in June 2, 2020, and had major success in a matter of months. The game currently has a total player base of approximately 14 million players and is continuously growing.

Valorant’s competitive nature can be seen throughout the game as it features a search and destroy game mode for competitive matches. In 2021, Riot Games’ Valorant is considered one of the top esports games, and their very own Valorant tournament and is called the VCT.

What are the possibilities of having Valorant on consoles

A very limited number of PC games were ever ported to mobile platforms, like GTA San Andreas, PUBG, Call of Duty, and a few other games. Even though Valorant is a PC tactical shooter, the game is also making its way into Mobile platforms too.

While not much is known as to when Valorant mobile will be released, but speculations are being made that it might be released next year.

Thinking of the possibility of having Valorant on consoles is very low. Bringing the same tactical shooter experience with controllers is not quite possible, as it creates a huge issue with the competitive integrity of the game.

For instance, there is no game like CS:GO or the game itself on consoles, because the game is greatly dependent on accuracy and aiming. However, consoles do have multiplayer shooters like Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty, but the story is different for them.

In an interview with Polygon, Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant, commented on the question regarding Valorant getting ported on the console. According to her, FPS games are surely being played on consoles, but Valorant is simply not the type of experience players can look up to on the platform.

