Valorant EMG Pro Series South Asia: Teams, schedule, livestream details, and more

EMG Pro Series: South Asia for Valorant is set to begin this month. There are eight participating teams in the event, out of which seven were invited, and one team, Team Snakes, qualified through the EMG Open Qualifiers. The tournament starts on August 7 and ends on August 27, 2023. EMG has kept a prize pool of $6,500 for the event, where the top team takes home $1,500. The entire campaign was announced as a three-part event, The Open Series, The Pro Series, and The Legends Cup, the last being the final LAN event.
This tournament is for all Indian Valorant fans who wish to see their favorite players battle it for the ultimate glory. Prominent names like Antidote, Rawfiul, Deathmaker, Excali, Rite2ace, and many more have been invited, and you do not want to miss out.
Valorant EMG Pro Series South Asia 2023: Everything you need to know
Format
This Valorant tournament will be played in two stages – the group stage and the playoffs. The teams have been divided into two groups of four, and the matches will be carried out in a double round-robin format. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs. It is to be noted that all the matches in the group stage will be best-of-ones.
The playoffs will be carried out a bit differently. All matches, except the Grand Finals, will be played in best-of-threes in a single elimination bracket system. The Grand Final will be a best-of-five. The winner of the event gets a spot in the Valorant EMG Legends Cup, and the team securing second place receives a slot in the Valorant EMG Legends Cup LCQ.
Teams
Orangutan
- Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose
- Akram "Rawfiul" Virani
- Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar
- Azis "azys" Nandang
- Rafi "frostmind" Diandra
- Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)
Aster Army
- Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli
- Soumyadeep "DOXZ3RRR" Dey
- Ngô Trường "Kishi" Huy
- Rajiv "LeVi" Satpute
- "DcRulz"
- Lakshya "Vandelak" Singh
Reckoning Esports
- Harsh "Harshhh" Arora
- Jit "tryst" Dutta Choudhury
- "Karam1L"
- Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov
- "FacePalm"
- Evgenii "esavgabiN" Savgabin (Coach)
True Rippers Esports
- Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
- Sagnik "Hellff" Roy
- Shravana Kumar "Techno" Sahoo
- Philip "Aryu" Vergara
- Nereus "d1srupt" Lico
- Francis "Rabbet" Danison Buñag
Medal Esports
- Simar "psy" Sethi
- Saaransh "Whimp" Dang
- Rishabh "Ezzy" Gupta
- Shailesh "blackhawk" Dalvi
- Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed
- "Hacker" (Coach)
Global Esports Phoenix
- Saloni "Meow16K" Pawar
- Akanksha "Muffinloop" Sukhramani
- Keerti "KiRi" Mirani
- Syeeda "Rose" Tabassum
- "Sway" (Stand-in)
- Akshay "KappA" Sinkar (Coach)
Team Sarafa
- Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar
- Prish "Tricky" Valvani
- Tejas "rite2ace" Santosh Sawant
- Agneya "Marzil" Koushik
- Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma
Team Snakes
- Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar
- Muhammad "soulM8" Usman
- Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid
- Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal
- Abdul Sami "k1Ng" Khero
- Aman "Hoax" Yadav (Substitute)
- Asad "GuNNeR" Azam (Coach)
Groups
Group A
· Global Esports Phoenix
· Orangutan
· True Rippers Esports
· Team Sarafa
Group B
· Medal Esports
· Aster Army
· Team Snakes
· Reckoning Esports
Schedule
The group stage matches will be played between August 7 and August 18. All group stage matches will be two Bo1s. All games will be played in the maps currently in the Valorant active duty pool.
Day 1 – August 7
· Global Esports Phoenix vs. Orangutan
· Medal Esports vs. Aster Army
· Team Snakes vs. Reckoning Esports
Day 2 – August 8
· Orangutan vs. Team Sarafa
· Medal Esports vs. Team Snakes
· Aster Army vs. Reckoning Esports
Day 3 – August 15
· True Rippers Esports vs. Team Sarafa
Day 4 – August 17
· Global Esports Phoenix vs. Team Sarafa
· Orangutan vs. True Rippers Esports
· Medal Esports vs. Reckoning Esports
· Aster Army vs. Team Snakes
Day 5 – August 18
· Global Esports Phoenix vs. True Rippers Esports
The playoffs will be conducted from August 24 to August 27.
Day 6 – August 24
· Semifinal 1 – 10:30 pm IST
· Semifinal 2 – 10:30 pm IST
Day 7 – August 27
· Grand Final – 09:30 pm IST
Livestream details
You can head over to the official Youtube page of EMG (Esports Management Group) to check out the matches which will be streamed live.