Valorant EMG Pro Series South Asia: Teams, schedule, livestream details, and more

EMG Pro Series: South Asia for Valorant is set to begin this month. There are eight participating teams in the event, out of which seven were invited, and one team, Team Snakes, qualified through the EMG Open Qualifiers. The tournament starts on August 7 and ends on August 27, 2023. EMG has kept a prize pool of $6,500 for the event, where the top team takes home $1,500. The entire campaign was announced as a three-part event, The Open Series, The Pro Series, and The Legends Cup, the last being the final LAN event.

This tournament is for all Indian Valorant fans who wish to see their favorite players battle it for the ultimate glory. Prominent names like Antidote, Rawfiul, Deathmaker, Excali, Rite2ace, and many more have been invited, and you do not want to miss out.

Valorant EMG Pro Series South Asia 2023: Everything you need to know

Format

This Valorant tournament will be played in two stages – the group stage and the playoffs. The teams have been divided into two groups of four, and the matches will be carried out in a double round-robin format. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs. It is to be noted that all the matches in the group stage will be best-of-ones.

Esports Management Group @esportsemg The full-scale regional battles of EMG PRO are coming soon!



The chosen teams in each region will fight until 3 come out victorious!!



🗓️ Group Stage: August 4 - 19

🗓️ Play-Offs: August 22 - 27



🤔 Who will champion these clashes?

#EMG #Esports pic.twitter.com/niEjS3HOhS The full-scale regional battles of EMG PRO are coming soon!The chosen teams in each region will fight until 3 come out victorious!!🗓️ Group Stage: August 4 - 19🗓️ Play-Offs: August 22 - 27🤔 Who will champion these clashes? #EMG League #EMG Pro #Valorant

The playoffs will be carried out a bit differently. All matches, except the Grand Finals, will be played in best-of-threes in a single elimination bracket system. The Grand Final will be a best-of-five. The winner of the event gets a spot in the Valorant EMG Legends Cup, and the team securing second place receives a slot in the Valorant EMG Legends Cup LCQ.

Teams

Orangutan

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Azis "azys" Nandang

Rafi "frostmind" Diandra

Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

Aster Army

Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

Soumyadeep "DOXZ3RRR" Dey

Ngô Trường "Kishi" Huy

Rajiv "LeVi" Satpute

"DcRulz"

Lakshya "Vandelak" Singh

Reckoning Esports

Harsh "Harshhh" Arora

Jit "tryst" Dutta Choudhury

"Karam1L"

Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov

"FacePalm"

Evgenii "esavgabiN" Savgabin (Coach)

True Rippers Esports

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Shravana Kumar "Techno" Sahoo

Philip "Aryu" Vergara

Nereus "d1srupt" Lico

Francis "Rabbet" Danison Buñag

Medal Esports

Simar "psy" Sethi

Saaransh "Whimp" Dang

Rishabh "Ezzy" Gupta

Shailesh "blackhawk" Dalvi

Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed

"Hacker" (Coach)

Global Esports Phoenix

Saloni "Meow16K" Pawar

Akanksha "Muffinloop" Sukhramani

Keerti "KiRi" Mirani

Syeeda "Rose" Tabassum

"Sway" (Stand-in)

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar (Coach)

Team Sarafa

Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar

Prish "Tricky" Valvani

Tejas "rite2ace" Santosh Sawant

Agneya "Marzil" Koushik

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Team Snakes

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Muhammad "soulM8" Usman

Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Abdul Sami "k1Ng" Khero

Aman "Hoax" Yadav (Substitute)

Asad "GuNNeR" Azam (Coach)

Groups

Group A

· Global Esports Phoenix

· Orangutan

· True Rippers Esports

· Team Sarafa

Group B

· Medal Esports

· Aster Army

· Team Snakes

· Reckoning Esports

Schedule

The group stage matches will be played between August 7 and August 18. All group stage matches will be two Bo1s. All games will be played in the maps currently in the Valorant active duty pool.

Orangutan @orangutan_gg



Facing off against @GlobalEsportsIn Phoenix today in our opening matchup of @esportsemg Pro Series!



#ApeArmy #EMGProSeries pic.twitter.com/rpwXWEu2Va And we are back again with some Valorant Action 🦧🧡Facing off against @GlobalEsportsIn Phoenix today in our opening matchup of @esportsemg Pro Series!

Day 1 – August 7

· Global Esports Phoenix vs. Orangutan

· Medal Esports vs. Aster Army

· Team Snakes vs. Reckoning Esports

Day 2 – August 8

· Orangutan vs. Team Sarafa

· Medal Esports vs. Team Snakes

· Aster Army vs. Reckoning Esports

Day 3 – August 15

· True Rippers Esports vs. Team Sarafa

Day 4 – August 17

· Global Esports Phoenix vs. Team Sarafa

· Orangutan vs. True Rippers Esports

· Medal Esports vs. Reckoning Esports

· Aster Army vs. Team Snakes

Day 5 – August 18

· Global Esports Phoenix vs. True Rippers Esports

The playoffs will be conducted from August 24 to August 27.

Day 6 – August 24

· Semifinal 1 – 10:30 pm IST

· Semifinal 2 – 10:30 pm IST

Day 7 – August 27

· Grand Final – 09:30 pm IST

Livestream details

You can head over to the official Youtube page of EMG (Esports Management Group) to check out the matches which will be streamed live.