Top 5 Indian teams with the highest earnings in Valorant

Valorant has been one of the most exciting FPS (First Person Shooter) games to follow. Its unique weapon designs and various game modes make it extremely fun, and after each episode, it also updates its game constantly with a new Agent or a map. This helps keep things fresh and hence leads to growing the player base.

Valorant's esports is another reason for the game's increase in player base. The VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) gives teams from all over the world a chance to represent their region on the biggest stage in front of millions. Out of all the regions, India has also made quite a name for itself.

Valorant became a popular game very quickly, which was boosted even further due to the release of a Mumbai server. Many organizations liked the new tactical FPS and invested in making teams. They saw the potential that the game held. However, only a few teams have made a mark, domestically and internationally. Below is a list of the top five Indian teams with the highest earnings in Valorant.

Note: This data has been procured from Liquipedia.

Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and three more Indian Valorant with the most winnings.

1) Velocity Gaming

Velocity Gaming was one of the first big organizations to take an interest in Valorant. Their team was considered the top Indian team in the initial years. The team won many domestic events and was also amongst the few Indian teams that represented India at an international event.

Velocity Gaming ranks at 34th position globally when it comes to the highest-earning teams. They have earned a total sum of $127,835. Unfortunately, after their disappointing run in the Challengers League in 2023, the organization has supposedly quit Valorant and is currently inactive.

2) Global Esports

Global Esports was another huge organization that took an interest in Valorant quickly. Their team was always a little behind Velocity Gaming initially but then turned things around to become the best Indian team and also gave birth to the star Duelist, "SkRossi."

The Global Esports and Velocity Gaming's "Val Classico" was one of the most anticipated matches in India. Global Esports was also the first Indian team to represent the country internationally during VCT Champions Tour Asia-Pacific: Last Chance Qualifier in 2021.

Global Esports ranks at 44th position in the global chart of highest-earning teams in the game, with a total sum of $107,197. The team is currently competing in VCT Pacific League as a franchised organization.

3) Enigma Gaming

Enigma Gaming has also been in the India Valorant esports scene since the start. However, their team took everyone by storm as they defeated the two titans, Global Esports and Velocity Gaming, in one of the domestic events. Enigma Gaming also represented India during the Champions Tour Asia-Pacific Stage 2: Challengers Playoffs in 2022.

Enigma Gaming ranks at the 60th position on the global list with a total sum of $78,666. Currently, the organization has ultimately let go of its Indian roster and acquired pro players from Singapore to compete in their region.

4) Orangutan

Orangutan entered the tactical shooter's esports quite late. Their team rose to the top Indian teams and quickly grew a fan following for themselves. Recently, Orangutan represented India in the VCT Ascension: Pacific after becoming the winners of the Challengers League.

Orangutan ranks at 71st position in the list of the highest earnings teams in the game, with a total sum of $61,653. Orangutan had an amazing performance in Split 1 and Split 2 of the South Asian Challengers League and can be considered the best Indian team at the moment.

5) Reckoning Esports

Reckoning Esports has been in the game's esports scene since 2020. The team had its ups and downs at first, but towards the end of 2021 started to rise and give tough competition to the top teams at the time. Unfortunately, Reckoning Esports hasn't yet qualified for an international event.

Reckoning Esports ranks at 112th position in the global list of highest-earning teams with a total sum of $35,065. Recently, the team was competing in India through the Challengers League but could not make it to the VCT Ascension event for the Pacific region.

