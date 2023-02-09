How to get SkRossi's crosshair code in Valorant? (2023)

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 saw a rise in viewership as teams and players from all around the world were able to step up their game. The APAC (Asia-Pacific) region had its share of storylines last year. Teams like Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, and DRX proved very strong against top regions.

During these tournaments, there are a lot of young and aspiring players who look up to the best in the world. Usually, their first step towards becoming like their favorite pro player is to get their crosshairs. Luckily, the developers have made acquiring crosshairs a lot simpler.

Valorant is becoming one of the top games in the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre. The game provides thrilling and satisfying gunplay alongside intricate strategic thinking. Another aspect where Riot Games has succeeded with Valorant is the unique weapon skins they offer to the player base.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) : Global Esports' SkRossi

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar is an Indian esports player who plays for Global Esports. He fulfilled the role of a Duelist for his team, playing Jett for the most part, but later shifted to playing as the Sentinel Chamber. He is also the primary Operator player for his team.

SkRossi is one of the top Valorant players from India and is also the most popular in the South Asian Valorant scene. He and his team have been able to stay at the top of the regional scene for quite a while. This article will look at SkRossi's crosshair profile code and how to apply it in-game.

Players can get a decent sense of SkRossi's style of play and aim by getting his crosshair profile code. SkRossi's crosshair profile code is as follows:

0;P;c;5;o;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;1b;0

Acquiring and using this crosshair code is a good step towards learning the game through a pro player's eyes. It might even help a little towards replicating their play style. However, it is essential to note that players will have to do much more to be better and consistent in the game, such as a daily warm-up aim routine or grinding ranked mode for long hours.

How to apply SkRossi's crosshair to your profile

To use SkRossi's crosshair, players will have to copy the code into their profile. To do this, go to the settings section and click on the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

After that, click on 'Import Profile Code' next to the Export Profile Code option, which is denoted with a down arrow symbol. Players having trouble locating the option can refer to the image above.

Copy the above crosshair code and paste it into the import profile box that appears. Once the code is pasted, click on the 'Import' option, and the required crosshair should be visible on the screen. Further, players can choose to name their crosshair according to their choice.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the above process is done, SkRossi's crosshair will be available to the players whenever possible. Another thing to keep in mind is that Valorant has a total of 15 profile slots for crosshairs. Hence, players can go ahead and experiment with a variety of crosshairs and see what fits their playstyle.

