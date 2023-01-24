How to get Asuna's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Valorant has been rising since its release a couple of years ago. It has become one of the top FPS (First Person Shooter) games in the modern era of gaming. Valorant provides its player base with satisfying gunplay, fun abilities, and opportunities to take strategic approaches. On top of that, it is also one of the best games to buy weapon skins, as each design is unique.

The Valorant esports scene has been exhilarating to watch. Players from all regions have been able to dominate the top competition and entertain the viewers. Amongst those, some young turks aspire to become a pro in the future. They look to the hallmark names of the current times and try replicating their playstyle and settings.

In these cases, getting a player's crosshair code can help get one step closer to becoming a pro. The developers have made the process of getting someone's crosshair very easy, and through a few simple steps, one can quickly get the crosshairs of their favorite Valorant pro players.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) : 100 Thieves' Asuna

Peter 'Asuna' Mazuryk is an American esports player who currently plays for the team 100 Thieves. Asuna started as the primary Duelist for his team, but after a revamp of the roster, he has now shifted to playing the role of an Initiator. He is among the most popular pro players in the Valorant esports scene. This article will look at Asuna's crosshair profile code and the various steps to apply it in-game.

Players can try and replicate his playstyle a little more accurately by getting Asuna's crosshair profile code. His crosshair profile code is as follows:

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;3;1o;40;1a;1

This is an excellent first step, but getting the pro player's crosshair is not going to help, as many other components are needed. A dedicated aim routine and multiple hours of Valorant grind are absolute necessities.

How to apply Asuna's crosshair to your profile

Players must copy the code to apply Asuna's crosshair to their profile. Then in the game, players can go to the settings section and click on the Crosshair tab.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

After that, click on 'Import profile code in the Crosshair tab.' They can find the Import profile code as the symbol with the down arrow in the section that says 'Crosshair Profile.' Players can also refer to the image above if they cannot find it.

Now, paste the crosshair code into the import profile box on the screen. Click on the 'Import' option, and the required crosshair should be visible to the player. They can also choose to rename this crosshair profile based on their wishes.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the process is complete, Asuna's crosshairs will be at the player's disposal and can be used anytime they want. Having a good crosshair can undoubtedly give a decent head-start towards aiming better. If the player needs to personalize the crosshair further, they can do so, as the game offers many features to toy with, like color, length, opacity, etc.

