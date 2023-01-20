How to get zekken's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Zachary "zekken" Patrone has been a popular face in the Valorant community for a long time, and the American player is renowned for his versatility. In the past, zekken proved to be an exceptional asset for XSET during Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul and VCT Copenhagen. He is currently signed to the Sentinels' VCT roster.

Fans often attempt to replicate zekken's Valorant settings as they are considered pretty accessible. That being said, it may be a bit difficult to copy every single configuration. However, there are ways to acquire his crosshair codes.

Obtaining Valorant crosshair profile of Sentinel's zekken

With Patch 4.05, Riot Games provided an option for players to copy a crosshair profile directly. You can also share their crosshair code from the game directly with a friend. With more crosshair options added to the later patches, you can also copy the crosshairs of a player that you're spectating.

Applying SEN zekken's crosshairs will allow you to get a different perspective in the game. You can copy-paste the code given below to acquire his crosshairs:

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;D099E2FF;o;1;d;1;b;1;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1

Crosshair Profile Import option in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

You can apply the crosshair code directly in the game by following these steps:

Open the Settings tab from the main menu and navigate to the Crosshair section.

Once in the tab, look for a download icon as it displays the Import Profile Code option.

The game will ask you to paste in the code. Once pasted and saved, Valorant will automatically make a new crosshair profile with the given code.

Once this process is completed, you can use zekken's crosshairs in the game. You will also be able to switch their crosshair profiles mid-game. This feature is extremely helpful if you often change your crosshairs during matches. Professional players are also fond of this feature.

That being said, professionals like zekken are known to change their crosshair profiles much more often than normal players, and the code provided may not be the most recent one. One may have to go through his livestreams on a daily basis to keep up with his latest crosshairs.

Since acquiring the codes can be a bit difficult, it's best to use a professional player's crosshair code with a few tweaks of your own. This is mostly due to differences in the sensitivity of your mouse and the resolution you're playing at. Factors such as brightness and enemy color used by professional players must also be taken into consideration.

In conclusion, it's a good idea to use crosshair codes as a starting point. You will find a variety of options that suit your playstyle while making a crosshair.

More about zekken

zekken was one of the star players on the roster of XSET. Fans are now looking forward to seeing how he will establish himself on the brand-new Sentinels roster alongside TenZ and Dephh.

zekken has been one of the most consistent players in Valorant esports. The transition to VCT 2023 will deliver some new experiences, and fans will want to start following his journey at the beginning of the 2023 season.

