Valorant patch 3.03 confirms crosshair profile with sharing option for settings

With the recent patch 3.03, Riot Games is adding a slew of advanced crosshair settings options to Valorant. This includes the ability to save and switch between different crosshair settings profiles.

Over the last year, Riot Games’ competitive FPS game "Valorant" has taken the world by storm. With balanced and fun gameplay, paired with tactful support and open communication from the developers, Valorant has natured a strong esports community.

One of the main aspects of any FPS game is the crosshairs, and Valorant is no exception. With properly tuned crosshair, a player’s performance can improve significantly.

Developers at Riot Games provide an extensive list of crosshair customization options, which is increasing with the launch of patch 3.03.

Crosshair profile would allow Valorant players to have custom crosshair for each weapon

With patch 3.03, Valorant is receiving quite a few advanced settings that can improve crosshair customization. The advanced features are turned on with "Use Advanced Options," to additionally customize the player’s ADS crosshair and sniper scope center dot.

An important Viper bug fix, new crosshair settings, and network updates round out Patch Notes 3.03. We also have a note for our Yoru plans. Read it here: https://t.co/15UUojBdfp pic.twitter.com/OjPhtI7YYs — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 10, 2021

Furthermore, Riot Games has also added a setting to set a minimum firing error across all weapons along with the ability to use the primary crosshairs with shotguns. However, the biggest addition is definitely the Crosshair Profile settings.

This setting allows players to customize and save different crosshairs and switch them at a moment’s notice. This will allow them to quickly switch between different crosshairs depending on the weapon and the map.

The developers also mentioned the requested ability to share crosshair profiles by stating,

We hear y'all on wanting the ability to share your crosshair settings, and we agree! We don't have an exact time frame on when that will be coming, but it is definitely on our radar.

The crosshairs profile is certainly going to be useful in competitive Valorant matches.

Ping and Network updates in Valorant patch 3.03

Apart from crosshair updates, Valorant patch 3.03 also introduces some network and ping changes. The modifications are as follows,

Improved the accuracy and responsiveness of the ping calculation

Ping stats now show both the average and max ping values to help the player better understand the networking conditions

The average value is calculated from multiple samples collected over a small interval of time—the max value is the largest within that sample.

The changes will be added to Valorant with patch 3.03.

