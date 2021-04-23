Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 player card hints at the hidden story behind Reyna and Viper

A new player card debuting in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass hints towards an existing rivalry between Reyna and Viper.

Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 promises to bring a lot of new content, including a brand new map of the tropical island, Breeze. The new Battle Pass for Episode 2 Act 3 includes amazing new weapon skins, fun sprays, amazing player cards, and much more.

One of the most notable player cards is the new Versus card, which depicts Reyna and Viper Facing off.

Versus hints at a hidden story behind Reyna and Viper in Valorant

Versus player cards have been a staple of every new battle pass for a while, and the latest battle pass brings in another versus Player card.

VERSUS// Reyna + Viper (Image by Riot Games)

The VERSUS// Reyna + Viper player card depicts the duelist and the controller facing each other, whilst Viper guides a young Reyna through a laboratory setting.

Regarding the player card, Preeti Khanolkar, the senior producer at Valorant, said:

VERSUS// Reyna + Viper is one of those cards that we’ve wanted to do for a long time thanks to all the really cool VO lines between the two agents. We often felt like those lines told us just enough about the agents to make us interested, but left us wanting to know more.

Previously, Valorant’s Creative Director David Nottingham hinted towards an alternative origin for Radianite agents, which led to speculation on Artificial Radiants. It was also speculated that Omen might be an Artificial Radiant, on whom Viper experimented with Radianite.

The New Versus Card might hint at the origin of Reyna’s Power, as she might have been experimented on at a young age by Viper. It is quite possible that refining the technology and experimenting with them might have resulted in Reyna becoming an Artificial radiant at an early age.

Versus Player Cards in Valorant

Versus player cards have traditionally depicted two Valorant agents facing off against each other. From Phoenix against Jett to Sova Against Cyper, the Versus series has pitted multiple characters against each other.

Previous Versus series cards are as follows:

VERSUS // Phoenix + Jett (Episode 1 Ignition: Act 2, Chapter 8 Tier 38)

VERSUS // Raze + Killjoy (Episode 1 Ignition: Act 3, Chapter 4 Tier 17)

VERSUS // Omen + Sage (Episode 2 Formation: Act 1, Chapter 7 Tier 31)

VERSUS // Sova + Cypher (Episode 2 Formation: Act 2, Chapter 9 Tier 42)

Interestingly, the Versus Player Card series also featured 3 cards that did not depict any Valorant Agent, rather pitted weapons against each other.

The cards were as follows:

VERSUS // Vandal + Phantom (Episode 1 Ignition: Act 3, Chapter 9 Tier 42)

Epilogue: VERSUS // Vandal + Phantom (Episode 1 Ignition: Act 3, Epilogue 5)

VERSUS // Victory + Defeat (Episode 1 Ignition: Act 1, Chapter 5 Tier 25)

Fans are certainly going to be excited about the Upcoming Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 and all the new content with it.