Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 weekly challenges and rewards

With the recent release of Valorant Episode 2 Act 3, the weekly challenges and rewards have been unveiled.

Since its launch, Valorant has included daily and weekly challenges, granting players Experience Points (XP), and there is no exception for the launch of Episode 2 Act 3.

Episode 2 Act III brings clear skies and sightlines.



Reach for Radiant horizons on our new map Breeze, collect exclusive content in the latest Battlepass, and more. pic.twitter.com/kRqDgiWet1 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 27, 2021

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3, which came with the patch update 2.08, also introduced a new Battlepass, the new Forsaken collection, and the latest map, Breeze.

Challenges and rewards for each week in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3

The third act of Episode 2 in Valorant will last a long eight weeks, during which new challenges will be introduced weekly and daily.

The preferred method to farm Experience Points (XP) is to pick a suitable agent and play the preferred role for the active challenges. Many players prefer Spike Rush and Unrated to complete these challenges.

The weekly challenges are as follows:

Week 1

Deal 18 000 damages (12800 XP)

Play 10 games (12800 XP)

Use 200 abilities (12800 XP)

Week 2

Defuse/Plant 20 Spikes (12800 XP)

Get 45 headshots (12800 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (12800 XP)

Week 3

Kill 100 enemies (15360 XP)

Play 150 rounds (15360 XP)

Purchase 100 items (15360 XP)

Week 4

Use 200 abilities (1360 XP)

Deal 18 000 damages (15360 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (15360 XP)

Week 5

Defuse/Plant 20 Spikes (16640 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (16640 XP)

Play 10 games (16640 XP)

Week 6

Get 45 headshots (16640 XP)

Purchase 100 items (16640 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (16640 XP)

Week 7

Deal 18 000 damages (19200 XP)

Play 150 rounds (19200 XP)

Use 150 abilities (19200 XP)

Week 8

Get 45 headshots (19200 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (19200 XP)

Play 10 games (19200 XP)

Valorant players will also receive new daily challenges, along with the above-mentioned weekly ones. Completing both will grant them a significant amount of experience points that will help grind through the 100 tiers and ten chapters of the Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass.