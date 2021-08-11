Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 postponed to September with Act 3 arriving in November

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has seen its end delayed by two weeks which means that subsequent acts are postponed as well.

With every new act, Valorant brings in a new agent. With the launch of Episode 3 Act 1, Riot Games introduced the robotic initiator Kay/O, who came from an alternate future where there was a massive Radianite war.

With the launch of patch 3.03, the end date of Episode 3 Act 1 was postponed for two weeks to 9 September 2021.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 launch date delayed for 2 weeks

Valorant introduces a new episode biannually, which consists of three acts, each of about 2 months. The game launched its third episode, titled Reflection, in late June 2021, with the celebration of its first anniversary.

The second act of Episode 3 was originally planned to launch on 24 August 2021, with the end of Act 1, however, that has been delayed.

There is no new bundle and they seem to change the Act dates;

Act 2: Sept 9

Act 3: Nov 3



what is happening — floxay (@floxayyy) August 10, 2021

The launch date of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 has been postponed to 9 September 2021, which brings an additional two weeks to grind the Act 1 battle pass.

Episode 3 Act 3 also has a new release date of November 9th, which is expected to be the primary act for Valorant Champions 2021.

With a new act, the developers usually introduce new weapon cosmetic skins and bundles, as well as a new agent. The Battle Pass traditionally contains three unique weapon sets to grind and collect.

An important Viper bug fix, new crosshair settings, and network updates round out Patch Notes 3.03. We also have a note for our Yoru plans. Read it here: https://t.co/15UUojBdfp pic.twitter.com/OjPhtI7YYs — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 10, 2021

Episode 3 Act 2 could also see the introduction of Valorant’s seventh map, which has been teased for a while. As for the new agent for Episode 3 Act 2, a teaser image leaked earlier of a person with a sniper rifle.

Fans are also expecting the upcoming agent to be an initiator since Killjoy was the last addition to this class. His arrival in Act 1 Episode 2 was met with much fanfare.

The buzz is already off the charts for Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, which is set for September 9th, 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul