Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 postponed to September with Act 3 arriving in November

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has seen its end delayed by two weeks which means that subsequent acts are postponed as well.
With every new act, Valorant brings in a new agent. With the launch of Episode 3 Act 1, Riot Games introduced the robotic initiator Kay/O, who came from an alternate future where there was a massive Radianite war.
With the launch of patch 3.03, the end date of Episode 3 Act 1 was postponed for two weeks to 9 September 2021.
Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 launch date delayed for 2 weeks
Valorant introduces a new episode biannually, which consists of three acts, each of about 2 months. The game launched its third episode, titled Reflection, in late June 2021, with the celebration of its first anniversary.
The second act of Episode 3 was originally planned to launch on 24 August 2021, with the end of Act 1, however, that has been delayed.
The launch date of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 has been postponed to 9 September 2021, which brings an additional two weeks to grind the Act 1 battle pass.
Episode 3 Act 3 also has a new release date of November 9th, which is expected to be the primary act for Valorant Champions 2021.
With a new act, the developers usually introduce new weapon cosmetic skins and bundles, as well as a new agent. The Battle Pass traditionally contains three unique weapon sets to grind and collect.
Episode 3 Act 2 could also see the introduction of Valorant’s seventh map, which has been teased for a while. As for the new agent for Episode 3 Act 2, a teaser image leaked earlier of a person with a sniper rifle.
Fans are also expecting the upcoming agent to be an initiator since Killjoy was the last addition to this class. His arrival in Act 1 Episode 2 was met with much fanfare.
The buzz is already off the charts for Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, which is set for September 9th, 2021.