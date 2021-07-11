Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 - Top 3 maps picked so far

Valorant moved from Episode 2 to Episode 3 on June 22nd, and players have spent enough time on various maps to tell what is good.

Valorant is a fairly new competitive FPS game with a monthly average of 14 million players. Even after the game's release in the middle of a pandemic, Riot has managed to host multiple international tournaments called VCT.

Valorant has six maps to choose from, and each of those maps has its own unique features. From Bind’s teleporters to vastly open spaces in Breeze, Riot has brought a new flavor to the table.

While all maps have their own ups and downs, there are surely favorites when it comes to player preferences.

This article will deal with Valorant's top three maps in Act 1 of Episode 3 based on player picks.

Valorant's top three map picks in Act 1 of Episode 3

3. Bind

The idea of teleporting is more than enough to get anyone excited. Valorant's very own Bind has two teleporters, allowing players to make sudden decisions on the spot.

For instance, the teleporter on the A short, allows players to quickly travel to B hookah with ease. The only downside being the loud sound that the teleporters create which alerts everyone around the map.

Our 3D Environment Artist @RiotPHRISK breaks open how VALORANT maps are built from the inside out. Read all about it: https://t.co/Zh0a3QTVaH — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 16, 2020

The teleporting feature can also be used to deceive opponents, and make an impossible situation more feasible if used correctly at the right time.

2. Haven

The traditional Asian architecture-themed map is played a lot because it is the only map in Valorant with three sites, while every other map has two. All these sites are interconnected and have three-point entries for each of them.

Haven is quite simple compared to other maps, as it does not have interactable features present on other maps. Then again, having three different sites to deal with makes this map very much challenging.

1. Ascent

The final map on this list is Ascent. The map has two doors to block off access to both attackers and defenders. The doors are defensively-oriented, but using them at the start of the round can restrict the defenders' movement and make the team choke.

Ascent was one of the very first maps that we put together on VALORANT and was the place where we developed and refined much of the core gameplay that you experience today. Read all about how the map was designed and created: https://t.co/dzbLsadMUA — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 20, 2020

Although the door can be broken by firing, it will also reveal one's position to the opponents. To avoid this revelation from other players, it is important to plan accordingly and make their approach work without breaking the door.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul