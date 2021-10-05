Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Duelist agent tier-list

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 arrived last month, with a lot of changes to the agents in the game.

Recently, the Korean duelist agent, Jett, was heavily nerfed, whereas the least pick duelist like Yoru remained unchanged. Duelists have played a vital role in Valorant matches. They are solely responsible for taking direct fights with the enemies and helping the team to get into the site or defend it.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Comb through your collection and switch out your melee for something a little less lethal when you pick up the VALORANT GO! Vol. 2 bundle. Hitting your shop tomorrow! Comb through your collection and switch out your melee for something a little less lethal when you pick up the VALORANT GO! Vol. 2 bundle. Hitting your shop tomorrow! https://t.co/VmoB5LbZWs

Currently, there are a total of five duelists in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2:

Jett

Phoenix

Raze

Reyna

Yoru

Tier-list for duelists in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2

Below is the Valorant duelist agent tier list based on their pick rate, win rate, and efficiency in the game.

S Tier - Jett

Even after the massive Jett nerf in patch 3.06, she is still Valorant's most picked agent with 14.5%, according to Blitz.gg. Since the beta, the Korean duelist has had a high pick rate in competitive matches and esports tournaments.

Jett's ability allows her speedy mobility through Tailwind and Updraft, along with her Cloudburst, to smoke off angles and escape. Further, the ultimate ability, Bladestorm, helps her fight off enemies, especially in the eco rounds.

A Tier - Reyna

Reyna has been the go-to pick duelist for agents who seek more kills. The Mexican Vampiric agent's abilities, except Leer, depend on the kills. Thus, she has been an excellent pick for the players with aggressive playstyle, having a pick rate of 13.2%, as per Blitz.gg.

Reyna can win fights single-handedly and can make a 1v5 clutch happen with ease. Many players who solo queue go for Reyna in Valorant.

B Tier - Raze

The Brazilian duelist, Raze, is equipped with explosive abilities. She has been there in Valorant since beta and always remained one of the most popular agents in the game.

As per Blitz.gg report, Raze has a pick rate of 9.9%. She is the only agent who causes deal damage with all her abilities. Thus, many can acquire kills without depending on gunplay.

C Tier - Phoenix

Even though Phoenix has a pick rate of 6.4%, as per Blitz.gg, his pick rate is low in competitive and esports matches when compared to other agents.

Phoenix is a fine pick but lacks the potential to dominate matches all the time. He is equipped with flash and fire abilities. In fact, he can self-heal, but his ultimate, Run It Back, can sometimes put him at a disadvantage if enemies discover the spawn place.

D Tier - Yoru

Also Read

Yoru was introduced in Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 but hasn't seen much rise in his pick rate since then. He has a 4.6% pick rate, as the Blitz.gg reports state. Players refuse to play the Japanese agent due to his lack of abilities to play aggressively like other duelists.

Moreover, Riot Games has delayed the Yoru changes, and it is unknown when the agent will be reworked. Until then, you will continue to have a low pick rate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar