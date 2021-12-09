Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market start date for all region

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market returns with a set of six randomized weapon skins at a discounted price.

The Night Market will start on December 8, 2021, and continue until December 21, 2021. Players can flip the cards to uncover the six weapon skins they have received this time and buy them till the Night Market ends.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You never know what might end up in the Night. Market. Take a peek inside and secure something special before the market ships out. You never know what might end up in the Night. Market. Take a peek inside and secure something special before the market ships out. https://t.co/h0s6ve9cbj

The last time the Night Market arrived was in Episode 3 Act 2, on September 29, 2021, which lasted till October 12, 2021. Valorant player base has since been expecting it to make a return to buy out weapon skins at a lower price, and now the wait is over for them.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market starting time for different time zones

Even though the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market officially drops on December 8, 2021, some regions might face delays due to the difference in time zones. It will start as soon as Patch 3.12 drops in the game.

The following are the usual timings around the world for Valorant updates:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (December 9)

7.00 AM JST (December 9)

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market is also expected to drop at these timings. Once the update arrives, players can enjoy the new weapon skin with deep discounts.

Players need to go ahead and click on the card icon appearing near the "store" option in the top-right corner. They can click on the six undisclosed cards and find out the weapons skins they received this time in the Night Market.

If luck goes well, they can also get their desired weapon skin at a much lesser price than usual.

These weapon skins are well-crafted by developers with attractive textures and effects. Moreover, monetization of in-game cosmetics like weapon skins has also remained one of the significant sources of income for Riot Games through Valorant, as it is a free-to-play game.

Players can buy these weapon skins in exchange for VPs and enjoy them playing in the game. Players will have twelve days to purchase weapons from the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market.

