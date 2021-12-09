Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: Night Market weapon skins price guide

Valorant's Night Market is finally available at the in-game store. The developers unveiled the latest edition of the same this morning.

Riot Games comes up with new weapon skins and cosmetics for every new update of Valorant. Players can purchase these skins and fill their arsenal by spending VP, the in-game currency of Valorant. However, to purchase these VPs, players need to spend their real-life money.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You never know what might end up in the Night. Market. Take a peek inside and secure something special before the market ships out. You never know what might end up in the Night. Market. Take a peek inside and secure something special before the market ships out. https://t.co/h0s6ve9cbj

What is the Valorant Night Market and what does it offer?

The Valorant Night Market is a collection of six random weapon skins that players can purchase at a discounted price. This bundle is exclusive to every individual and the weapons included are selected randomly. The weapon skins that appear in the Night Market can be from any previous Act of the game. Only the skins that were released in the current and previous Act will not be available in the Night Market. One can also obtain some Exclusive Melee weapon skins from the Night Market.

Select, Deluxe and Premium Edition skins all have a chance to appear in the Night Market with at least two Premium Edition or higher skins that are guaranteed to appear. Players can get a maximum of two offers for the same type of weapon.

Valorant Night Market weapon skins price guide

All Valorant skin bundles are categorized into four different tiers according to their price tags, which depend on their animation, vfx, finisher and additional qualities they offer. The categories are:

Select Edition (SE): 875 VP

Deluxe Edition (DE): 1275 VP

Premium Edition (PE): 1775 VP

Ultra Edition (UE): 2475 VP

This is the standard pricing for every weapon skin in the game. Players will get a discount on the real price. However, all these skins and their discounted prices are exclusive to every individual and are decided randomly.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market started this morning and it is now available in the game. It will be available for the next 12 days. Therefore, players have ample time to decide whether they wish to spend their VP on these skins.

Edited by Sabine Algur