When is Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 expected to end?

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 recently started on November 3, 2021, with a new battle pass promising exciting in-game rewards and cosmetics.

Riot developers have never failed to amaze players with new content and updates. This time, they are all set to bring Valorant's 18th agent, Chamber. He is a French Sentinel arriving on November 16. The new Valorant agent will be released with Patch 3.10.

Every Episode in Valorant is divided into three Acts. As we come to the end of Episode 3, with the introduction of Act 3, players are soon going to find out what lies ahead.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 expected to end in January 2022

Given that all Acts last two months, players will have plenty of time to grind the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass before it ends. The end of this Act will also draw the curtains on Episode 3: Reflection. The Act usually lasts for two months.

Episode 3 Act 3 is expected to end around January 11, 2022. Episode 4 will start with a new battle pass and in-game content as soon as the Act ends. In fact, on August 13, 2021, a well-known Valorant data miner, floaxy, revealed the dates of all Episode 4 Acts on Twitter.

floxay @floxayyy Episode 4 dates:

- Act 1: Jan 11 - Mar 1

- Act 2: Mar 1 - Apr 26

- Act 3: Apr 26 - Jun 21



/obviously these could change later, if that happens I'll update it/ Episode 4 dates:- Act 1: Jan 11 - Mar 1- Act 2: Mar 1 - Apr 26- Act 3: Apr 26 - Jun 21/obviously these could change later, if that happens I'll update it/

However, these dates could change as Riot Games has not officially declared them. Previously, Acts like Episode 3 Act 2 were crucially delayed. Such things can happen and players are encouraged to consider leaks accordingly. Nonetheless, the Valorant community can expect Episode 3 Act 3 to end by mid-January next year.

Till then, Valorant players have ample time to earn XPs and complete the battle pass. As Episode 3 Act 3 continues, developers will also bring more exciting updates to the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen