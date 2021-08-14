All Act release dates revealed for both Episode 3 and Episode 4 in Valorant

After Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 got delayed by two weeks, the data miner with the Twitter username, Floxay, recently revealed the new launch dates of all the Acts in Episodes 3 and 4.

TLDR; Act I is now 2 weeks longer and Competitive and progression adjustments will follow. Episode 3 Act II now kicks off on or around September 8, exact times TBD. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 11, 2021

The Valorant community has been eagerly waiting for a new Act. Valorant recently introduced Episode 3 Act 2, titled Reflection, in late June 2021, on the occasion of their first anniversary. A new episode, with three Acts, is introduced biannually periodically.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 was initially supposed to be released on 24 August 2021, with the end of Act 1, however, that has been postponed to around September 8. This led to the rescheduling of release dates of the other Acts in Valorant as well.

Expected release dates of all Valorant Episode 3 and Episode 4 Acts

Episode 3 Act 2 is expected to be released before the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Berlin Masters. However, the other two Acts of Episode 3 will most likely arrive by November 2021, while the Episode 4 Acts will be launched next year, in 2022.

Episode 4 dates:

- Act 1: Jan 11 - Mar 1

- Act 2: Mar 1 - Apr 26

- Act 3: Apr 26 - Jun 21



/obviously these could change later, if that happens I'll update it/ — floxay (@floxayyy) August 13, 2021

The following are the new expected release dates for the upcoming Episode 3 and Episode 4 Acts in Valorant. Discovered by dataminer, Floxay, these are:

Episode 3 Act 2: September 9

September 9 Episode 3 Act 3: November 3

November 3 Episode 4 Act 1: Between January 11 to March 1

Between January 11 to March 1 Episode 4 Act 2: Between March 1 to April 26

Between March 1 to April 26 Episode 4 Act 3: Between April 26 to June 21

Even though the dates have been revealed by the Valorant data miner, these are subjected to change. Riot Games have not confirmed the dates yet. However, they announced the expected launch date of Episode 3 Act 2, on their official Twitter handle. It will drop around September 9, but the specifics are yet to be decided.

Valorant data miners and the community have discovered some map teasers and strings for the next agent. However, as of yet, nothing about the upcoming agent or map has been officially announced by Riot Games.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul