Valorant Episode 3 Act I: Sprays, gun buddies, cards, and more

Valorant Episode 3 Act I brings various new and exciting features, including a new Battlepass.

Valorant follows the same formula of a tiered battlepass that exists in other games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six: Siege, etc. The whole pass consists of different weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, exclusive titles, and sprays.

Like any other tiered battlepass, Valorant also has a different set of rewards for paid and free battlepass owners. While paid owners get the cream of the crop, free battlepass owners have to remain content with a small number of rewards that are often not so grand in nature.

Just like every battlepass that came before this one, the Episode 3 Act I Battlepass will also remain in the game for the duration of Act I and will be replaced by the next iteration as Valorant receives its Episode 3 Act II patch update.

Valorant Episode 3 Act I Battlepass features

As the Valorant Episode 3 Act I patch update drops on June 22nd, a new battlepass will be available to every single Valorant player. For those who wish to purchase the next battlepass, the price is the usual 1000 Valorant Points (VP).

Riot has a tradition of introducing one or two new weapon skin bundles with every battlepass release, and this time around, they introduced the Jigsaw and K/TAC skin bundles. Under the Jigsaw bundle, the weapons are:

Jigsaw Ares

Jigsaw Guardian

Jigsaw Ghost

Jigsaw Judge

The new K/TAC bundle skins are for:

K/TAC Bulldog

K/TAC Sheriff

K/TAC Operator

K/TAC Vandal

K/TAC Melee

While the weapon skin remains one of the biggest highlights of the battlepass, Riot also introduced some oddly satisfying sprays, gun buddies, player cards, and titles. The upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act I Battlepass will feature a total of 9 gun buddies, 11 player cards, 17 sprays, and several titles.

Riot has never cheaped out when it came to introducing memes through sprays. They have always delivered exceptional memes such as “Revive me, Jett,” in the form of sprays. This time around, Preeti Khanolkar, the Senior Producer of Valorant, explained the design process behind some of the new sprays. She said,

Lately, we’ve also tried to just create stuff that players will find funny, like the“Too Heavy” and “Clutch or Kick” sprays. If we’re cracking up over something, wehope that players will find it funny too, like some of the memey Jett sprays we’ve done in the past

Edited by Nikhil Vinod