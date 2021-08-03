Valorant Episode 3: All agent win rates for Act 1

Valorant players can choose a wide range of agents from classes such as Duelist, Initiator, Controller, and Sentinels. All of them play different roles in a team to lead everyone to victory.

Triggering a fight is the primary focus of Duelists as well as Initiators, while Controllers and Sentinels keep their opponents at bay. All of these agents provide great results if proper team balance is maintained.

However, not every agent is equal in performance when the win-rate percentage is concerned. This article will deal with the win-rates of every agent in Valorant after the 3.02 update.

Win-rate of agents in Valorant ranked mode

In Valorant, win-rate directly translates to the effectiveness of an agent throughout matches. Having a win-rate percentage of close to 50 means an agent is perfectly balanced.

The agents and their respective win-rates in ranked mode are as follows:

Killjoy(Sentinel) - 55.8% (Pickrate - 33.2%)

Raze(Duelist) - 50.5% (Pickrate - 38.5%)

Viper(Controller) - 49.1% (Pickrate - 24.0%)

Brimstone(Controller) - 48.5% (Pickrate - 21.8%)

Skye(Initiator) - 48.3% (Pickrate - 16.6%)

Sova(Initiator) - 48.2% (Pickrate - 35.2%)

Astra(Controller) - 47.9% (Pickrate - 4.7%)

Jett(Duelist) - 47.5% (Pickrate - 62.6%)

Sage(Sentinels) - 47.5% (Pickrate - 77.3%)

Breach(Initiator) - 47.1% (Pickrate - 7.2%)

Cypher(Sentinel) - 46.7% (Pickrate - 17%)

Reyna(Duelist) - 46.1% (Pickrate - 68.6%)

Pheonix(Duelist) - 45.7% (Pickrate - 23.4%)

Omen(Controller) - 45.7% (Pickrate - 38.7%)

KAY/O(Initiator) - 42.9% (Pickrate - 20%)

Yoru(Duelist) - 42.7% (Pickrate - 11.2%)

Based on statistics from the past 30 days, Killjoy certainly has the greatest winning rates because of her alert-based utilities. Whereas having Yoru on a team shows less promise of winning chances.

Surprisingly KAY/O with his amazing utility set is still facing a lower win-rate than expected. However, that can be justified by the fact that the agent is a new addition to the game and players still need to get used to him.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul