Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass: Every Spray, Card, and Gun Buddy coming to the game

Valorant's Episode 4 Act 1 is set to launch a brand new Battlepass. With the latest iteration, players will get access to brand new rewards that they can unlock and treasure.
The concept of battle-passes has existed in the gaming industry for a long time and Riot Games has implemented the same in its own way to reward the players who play the game consistently. This article will give an in-depth look at every spray, cards, and gun buddies that will arrive with Episode 4 Act 1.
Sprays, Cards, and Gun Buddies coming with Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass
Gun buddies are subtle changes that players can add to weapons to customize them and make them feel like their own, just like key rings.
The following is the list of gun buddies that are coming to Valorant with Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass:
- Big Brain
- Big ol’ Barrel
- Bunny Tactics
- Chicken Out
- Eco the Bulldog
- EP 4 Act 1 Coin
- Epilogue Eco the Bulldog
- Hydrodip
- Together Forever
- Velocity
Valorant is also adding twelve new player cards to the new Battlepass, so players can use them to represent themselves.
The following are the names of all the twelve cards coming to Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass:
- Be Mine Jett
- Be Mine Pheonix
- Be Mine Sova
- Bind Schema
- Distracted Jett
- Epilogue PlayZilla Rubber Ducky
- Hydrodip
- Operation Fracture
- PlayZilla Rubber Ducky
- Unstoppable Sage
- Valentine’s Tactics
- Velocity
The new Battlepass will bring 15 different sprays, and some of them are meme-inspired, as Valorant has previously received.
The following are all the sprays that players can use in Valorant after the release of Episode 4 Act 1:
- A Prime Valentine’s Gift
- Agent Down
- Bad Hair Day
- Head Slapper
- Hydrodip
- Jett-bot
- Lost Connection
- Missed a Spot
- Nice One
- Potato Aim
- Quack!!
- Shoot Here
- Sweetest Match
- Use Ult
- What’s that
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Players can acquire all these things by spending 1000 VP and buying the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass.