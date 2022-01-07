Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass: Every Spray, Card, and Gun Buddy coming to the game

Valorant's Episode 4 Act 1 is set to launch a brand new Battlepass. With the latest iteration, players will get access to brand new rewards that they can unlock and treasure.

The concept of battle-passes has existed in the gaming industry for a long time and Riot Games has implemented the same in its own way to reward the players who play the game consistently. This article will give an in-depth look at every spray, cards, and gun buddies that will arrive with Episode 4 Act 1.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Welcome to the PROTOCOL_781-A platform. Where superior performance is standard issue. Watch the full trailer: riot.com/3f0iE82 Welcome to the PROTOCOL_781-A platform. Where superior performance is standard issue. Watch the full trailer: riot.com/3f0iE82 https://t.co/SyIVqBU03P

Sprays, Cards, and Gun Buddies coming with Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass

Gun buddies are subtle changes that players can add to weapons to customize them and make them feel like their own, just like key rings.

The 10 gun buddies coming with the new Battlepass (Image by Sportskeeda)

The following is the list of gun buddies that are coming to Valorant with Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass:

Big Brain

Big ol’ Barrel

Bunny Tactics

Chicken Out

Eco the Bulldog

EP 4 Act 1 Coin

Epilogue Eco the Bulldog

Hydrodip

Together Forever

Velocity

Valorant is also adding twelve new player cards to the new Battlepass, so players can use them to represent themselves.

All the player cards coming to Valorant with the new Battlepass (Image by Sportskeeda)

The following are the names of all the twelve cards coming to Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass:

Be Mine Jett

Be Mine Pheonix

Be Mine Sova

Bind Schema

Distracted Jett

Epilogue PlayZilla Rubber Ducky

Hydrodip

Operation Fracture

PlayZilla Rubber Ducky

Unstoppable Sage

Valentine’s Tactics

Velocity

The new Battlepass will bring 15 different sprays, and some of them are meme-inspired, as Valorant has previously received.

Every spray coming to Valorant's latest Battlepass (Image by Sportskeeda)

The following are all the sprays that players can use in Valorant after the release of Episode 4 Act 1:

A Prime Valentine’s Gift

Agent Down

Bad Hair Day

Head Slapper

Hydrodip

Jett-bot

Lost Connection

Missed a Spot

Nice One

Potato Aim

Quack!!

Shoot Here

Sweetest Match

Use Ult

What’s that

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can acquire all these things by spending 1000 VP and buying the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan