Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Disruption: Release date and time for all regions 

Valorant's competitive timeframes are divided into Episodes. The current Episode 3 Reflection will come to an end as its Act 3 concludes early next week. Competitive ranks of Valorant players will receive a soft reboot as the Episode ends.

Act 1 of the new Episode will go live on January 11. It is set to bring a slew of exciting updates for the players - a new Agent, a thumping weapon bundle, and a Battlepass. Most of all, the excitement surrounding Neon is at an all-time high.

Valorant's youngest and fastest Duelist, Neon (Image via Valorant)

When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Disruption coming out?

As mentioned earlier, Episode 4 Act 1 will arrive on January 11. Official Patch notes are usually released several hours before the actual update comes live on the server. The usual timings for the patch notes are as follows:

6:00 am PDT

9:00 am ET

2:00 pm BST

7:00 pm IST

10:00 pm JST

The expected timings for the new Episode to arrive around the world are as follows:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

The servers usually stay down for around an hour before players can jump into the game and experience all the new content.

An overview of the new content that will be launched with the upcoming Chapter

Valorant's latest addition to the roster, Neon

Players are excited to get their hands on Valorant's latest Duelist, Neon. The lightning spewing hot-headed speedster will be the youngest addition to the Valorant Protocol.

Her ability to move around with insane pace is sure to affect the present meta of the game. Players will be scrambling to unlock her as quickly as possible.

Skins and sprays that will be added to the new Battlepass

The update will also feature a new Battlepass with a number of weapon skin lines, gun buddies and sprays. The catch of the pass is the Tier 50 reward - Velocity Karambit.

The final premium content coming with the new Act is the UE tier Protocol bundle. Riot recently released a trailer to hype the players about the weapon skin.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan