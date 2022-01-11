Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Every Battlepass mission revealed

Valorant’s latest Episode 4 Act 1 update will soon arrive and bring a ton of new content along with it. Most of this content is coming with a new Battlepass that has both premium and free options.

The Battlepass has a multiple tier-based system, which is similar to every modern live service game. However, the only problem is that players will need to spend a lot of time to finish them.

To help finish the Battlepass faster, Valorant provides various weekly missions that give a lot of experience points.

All Battlepass missions for Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 1

Even though the Episode 4 Act 1 update hasn’t arrived yet, Shiick, a quite popular leaker and dataminer on Twitter, has already revealed what to expect for the weekly Battlepass mission.

Below are all the missions that players will be facing in Episode 4 Act 1:

Battlepass Misson for Week 1:

Play 150 rounds (25480 Experience Points)

Purchase 100 items (25480 Experience Points)

Use 25 ultimates (25480 Experience Points)

Battlepass Misson for Week 2:

Deal 18000 damage (27440 Experience Points)

Play 10 games (27440 Experience Points)

Use 200 abilities (27440 Experience Points)

Battlepass Misson for Week 3:

Team defuse/plant 20 Spikes (27440 Experience Points)

Get 50 headshots (27440 Experience Points)

Kill 100 enemies (27440 Experience Points)

Battlepass Misson for Week 4:

Use 200 abilities (27440 Experience Points)

Play 150 rounds (27440 Experience Points)

Use 25 abilities (27440 Experience Points)

Battlepass Misson for Week 5:

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (29400 Experience Points)

Kill 100 enemies (29400 Experience Points)

Play 10 games (29400 Experience Points)

Battlepass Misson for Week 6:

Get 45 headshots (29400 Experience Points)

Purchase 100 items (29400 Experience Points)

Use 25 ultimates (29400 Experience Points)

Battlepass Misson for Week 7:

Deal 18000 damage (29400 Experience Points)

Play 150 rounds (29400 Experience Points)

Use 200 abilities (29400 Experience Points)

Shiick @Shiick This Battlepass is as big as the previous BPs.

Weeklies:

Week 1:

- Play 150 rounds (25480XP)

- Purchase 100 items (25480XP)

- Use 25 ults (25480XP)



Week 2:

- Deal 18000 damage (27440XP)

- Play 10 games (27440XP)

- Use 200 abilities (27440XP) This Battlepass is as big as the previous BPs. Weeklies:Week 1:- Play 150 rounds (25480XP)- Purchase 100 items (25480XP)- Use 25 ults (25480XP)Week 2:- Deal 18000 damage (27440XP)- Play 10 games (27440XP)- Use 200 abilities (27440XP)

Also Read Article Continues below

The leaker has proven himself to be accurate most of the time. However, it cannot be said for sure if Valorant will be changing some of these missions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul