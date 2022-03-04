Valorant Episode 4 Act 2: Duelist agent tier-list

Valorant Patch 4.04 dropped with a Yoru rework and more agent changes, in Episode 4 Act 2.

Valorant has a large pool of agents with different sets of abilities based on their roles. Among them, duelists are the ones responsible for taking aggressive fights and clearing the site for the team. There are a total of six duelists as of Episode 4 Act 2 in the game, comprising of:

Jett

Phoenix

Reyna

Yoru

Raze

Neon

Every duelist has their own strengths, and they are generally considered overpowered in the current meta. This article will rank all the duelist agents into different tiers.

Note: This article reflects opinions of the writer.

Valorant Duelist agent ranking in Episode 4 Act 2

S-Tier: Jett

Jett, the Korean duelist agent (Image via Riot Games)

Jett has dominated Valorant's pick rate chart since the beta. The Korean duelist has had an all-time highest pick rate among the agents in the game, even after several nerfs. She has the potential to entry-frag easily and take fights. She can also escape with her Cloudburst smokes, which makes her perfect for the duelist role.

Jett and the Operator combination is one of the main reasons behind her dominating the meta. Her ultimate also makes eco rounds easier to play. The Korean agent doesn't need to depend on other agents and can take fights alone.

A-Tier: Reyna

The Mexican duelist agent, Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna is another popular agent in Valorant. Her ability toolkit allows her to play independently, as she can take aggressive fights and heal herself with ease. She can top-frag and does not need to depend on teammates for flash or heal.

The Mexican vampiric duelist can dominate the game and pull off an easy 1v5 clutch with her abilities. Reyna can entry-frag and and aggressively take enemies down. Moreover, after every kill, she can also heal herself.

B-Tier: Yoru

Yoru, the Japanese duelist agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Yoru had a low pick rate up until Episode 2 Act 1, both in the game and in competitive tournaments. After players demanded a Yoru buff, the developers reworked the agent in Episode 4 Act 2.

The potential for the agent to take aggressive fights with enemies has increased since then. Now, his Fakeout ability isn’t fake footsteps, but a mirror image of him which explodes when destroyed by enemies. Moreover, some of his other abilities (including Gatecrash) have gone through changes, making the agent overpowered.

C-Tier: Raze and Neon

Raze and Neon, the two Valorant duelists from Brazil and Philippines, respectively (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is known for having explosive abilities, allowing her to kill enemies without a gunfight. Her Blastpack ability also offers her mobility. Raze can easily use her grenades or Boombots and rush towards enemies to knock them down. This often makes it difficult for enemies to escape from the Brazilian duelist.

Apart from her, Neon (a recent addition to the agent pool) is also a great pick to fight aggressively. Her fast mobility allows her to entry-frag and rush enemies with High Gear.

However, both agents (Raze and Neon) have no ability to heal themselves or escape after a fight like Jett and Reyna do. This might often make them dependent on teammates for support.

D-Tier: Phoenix

Phoenix, the British Valorant duelist (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix was one of the top duelists to dominate the beta, but as the meta changed, his pick rate gradually dropped. His abilities are based on fire, which allows him to flash others and cause damage with his firewall and molly. However, Phoenix can also heal himself with his Blaze and Hot Hands abilities.

Moreover, his ultimate ability, i.e., Run It Back (X) often depends on the situation, as there is always a risk of enemies finding his spawn spot. This could make his ultimate ability non-viable in several situations.

