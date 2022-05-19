Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Night Market: How does it work?

Riot Games is ready to drop another iteration of Valorant Night Market in the next few hours. The Episode 4 Act 3 Night Market will go live in the game tomorrow, and players are already excited to grab the opportunity to purchase their beloved weapon skins and cosmetics at a discounted price.

Since the launch of the game in June 2020, the game has become one of the most popular FPS titles in the gaming world with an active professional scene. The game currently has registered a concurrent daily player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000, which clearly shows the game's popularity.

The developers introduced several weapon skins and cosmetics to make the game more attractive and colorful. With every new update in the game, the developers develop new weapon skin bundles in the game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Cross your fingers and mark your calendars–the Night Market’s coming back // 05.18.22 Cross your fingers and mark your calendars–the Night Market’s coming back // 05.18.22 https://t.co/dy8ShupN0b

All these weapon skins come at a fixed price, and players can purchase the items from the in-game store by spending VPs. However, players can get their favorite weapon skins at a lower price in the Night Market. Hence, almost every Valorant player waits for this period to purchase their desired weapon skins.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Night Market will be available for the rest of this month

Before the end of every Act, Valorant developers come up with Night Market into the game to offer players some weapon skins at a cheaper price.

The Night Market is one of the most awaited events in the game for players. Six random weapon skins become available in the store, and players can purchase the items at a discounted price. However, players can test their luck as it is an individually exclusive bundle with some randomly drawn items.

All the items in the Night Market are from any previously introduced bundle in the game except the current one. Players can even get exclusive Melee weapon skins in this offer.

Select, Deluxe, Premium, and Exclusive Edition bundles can appear in the night market with at least two Premium Edition or higher skins for every player. However, there will be a maximum of two offers for the same type of weapon in the Night Market.

The Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Night Market will start today and will continue till May 31, 2022. Hence, players have almost two weeks to decide whether to spend their money on discounted skins or not.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar