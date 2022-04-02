Valorant Episode 4: Top 5 agents for Haven

Every map in Valorant has its unique layout that forces players to try different map compositions to fit the situation best. For instance, Breeze pushes the players to try to emphasize a long-range playstyle, while Ascent suggests just the opposite.

However, this diversification isn’t just caused by map layouts and can be caused by agents picked to play on a single map. Each of these agents plays their own role in a team and affects the game primarily with their unique abilities.

Moreover, not every map can be played well with the same team composition. This listicle, in particular, will suggest the five best agent picks to play in Haven.

The five best agents for playing on Valorant’s Haven

Haven is the only Valorant map that features three different sites on one map. Each of these sites follows a three-way entry format, thus giving multiple ways to approach one site. The most challenging part of this map is defending all three sites at once, for which proper agent selection is critical.

The following is a list of agents that can benefit the most on this Valorant map from their selective ability set:

1) Sage

Sage isn't just a healer in a team (Image via Riot Games)

The healer is considered one of the most critical agents in team composition for her highly defensive abilities. Since holding three sites is equally difficult for five agents, Sage can hold one site all by herself.

By using her barrier orb and slow orb, she can buy enough time for teammates to come back for backup, which makes her reliable.

2) Chamber

All kind of game style is possible with Chamber (Image via Riot Games)

Chamber's ability to be flexible as both a defensive and aggressive agent makes him an excellent fit for Haven. Like Sage, he can also slow down his enemies with Trademark ability to delay site entry.

Additionally, players can surely pull off some great plays if the agent combines his teleportation with great planning.

3) Neon

The youngest Valorant agent is great at fragging (Image via Riot Games)

Speed and swiftness make Neon a hard target, similar to Jett. Using her Fast Lane ability, she can quickly isolate fights in her favor by splitting her line of sight into one narrow lane. Neon also comes with a super high speed-based ability to dash through enemies without breaking a sweat to make use of it.

Not only that, but Neon can also concuss her enemies with her relay bolts and gain an advantage over them. Her ultimate is powerful enough to take down multiple targets while staying highly accurate at high speed.

4) Sova

The hunter is great on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Due to Haven's small nature of sites, Sova can be very helpful with his Recon darts to find his targets deep within sites. Sova can also give out critical information by using his owl drone without putting himself in danger.

A good player who can use all the intel in enemy positions can use his ultimate effectively to eliminate those threats. With all these abilities in the back pocket, Sova is a pretty good pick for the map.

5) Jett

No one can stop Jett from eliminating her enemies (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is one of the highest-picked Duelists in the entire Valorant, all because of her fragging potential. Jett can easily make her escape from sticky situations, and repositioning herself to bring the fight right back to her enemies is helpful for her.

However, the agent is entirely mechanical based, for which a player with good aim and game sense prefers to play her. If a player does have these qualities, her ultimate ability can decimate anyone in front of her.

