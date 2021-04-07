Valorant: EU VCT Stage 2 Challengers One bracket and schedule

EU Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is underway as eight teams are set to compete in the Stage 2 Challengers One main event. Fans are excited as the Challengers will decide which teams make their way to the Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The teams participating in the EU VCT 2021 Stage 2 Challengers One main event are:

Acend

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Guild Esports

Alliance

Team Heretics

Team Vitality

FunPlus Phoenix

Opportunists

EU Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers One: Format and other details

The EU Challengers One main event will have single-elimination brackets where all matches except the final will be best-of-3s. The grand final is going to be a best-of-5.

EU VCT 2021 Stage 2 Challenger One - Standings and fixture (Image from vlr.gg )

The winner and other teams placing at the top of the tournament will be one step closer to Reykjavik, Iceland, where Masters Two will be held in an offline environment. Acend won Masters One, beating Team Heretics in an exciting 3:2 finish in the grand finals.

Unlike the NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers One, the EU counterpart has both the champion and the runner-up in the participating teams’ list.

The matches will commence on April 6th at 11 am EDT and will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/valorant. EU Valorant fans can see for themselves whether the recent backlash from the community regarding the lack of broadcast coverage was able to change Riot's mind.

The EU Challenger One event has a prizepool of €35,000 ~ $41,341, of which the winner will get €15,000, the runner up, €10,000. The 3rd and 4th place teams will get €5,000 each.

Schedule

The schedule for the first day of the Valorant tournament looks like this:

Tuesday, April 6

Acend vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas : 11 am EDT

Guild Esports vs. Alliance : 2:20 pm EDT

Wednesday, April 7:

Team Heretics vs. Opportunists : 11 am EDT

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Team Vitality : 2 pm EDT