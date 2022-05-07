Valorant Fade guide: How to attack with Turkish Initiator on Icebox

With the introduction of the latest Valorant patch 4.08, the new Initiator Agent Fade went live in the game last week. Since then, players have repeatedly tried the new Agent in their matches.

However, it is pretty tricky in the first few days to get accustomed to the new Agent's abilities and style of play.

How to enter site on Icebox using Fade in Valorant

Icebox is one of the most complex maps in Valorant, with tight angles that force teams into close combat fights. Hence, Fade is a handy pick on this map as she can gather information about enemy locations utilizing her abilities.

However, before we get into the Fade guide on Icebox, players need to be accustomed to all the map callouts.

Icebox map callouts (Imagia via Blitz.gg)

Here are some tactics to enter into a site utilizing Fade's ability in Icebox.

Entering A-Site

First, go to the A-pipes area and climb up on it. Use the Haunt (E) lineup for the A-site box and gather information on the default site except for the back-site.

Scans front area of default site (Imagia via Riot Games)

Then send your Seize (Q) ability to the back-site to see if there is any player or not. Send your Prowler (C) to the A-screen area to clear that.

Use Seize to scan A-backside (Imagia via Riot Games)

Attack from Mid-Area

Throw your Haunt on B-Tube and scan the mid-area first.

Scans mid area (Imagia via Riot Games)

After that, decide whether to go to A-site or B-site. If your team is going to the A-site, use your Seize to clear the A-screen area.

Use Seize on A-screen (Imagia via Riot Games)

Else, for B-Site, clear the B-default area. Players can also use Prowler for the same.

Use Seize for B-default (Imagia via Riot Games)

Entering B-Site

At first, use the Fade lineup to gather the information about the Yellow box and scan the back-yellow box, B-default, and close the B-snowman area.

Scans left back-yellow box, B-default, and close B-snowman area (Imagia via Riot Games)

Use Seize to clear the close corner of the B-site, and after that, try to capture the site and plant the Spike.

These are some ways to play efficiently with Fade on the Icebox map. However, based on the match situation, players may need to change their style.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinion.

