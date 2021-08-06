Valorant fan creates a mind-blowing Cypher animation based on Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy teaser trailer

Valorant has a huge community that is both helpful and creative when it comes to creating content for the game. When the Valorant community shows their love for the game, they never fail to impress.

Valorant was released back on June 2, 2020 and currently has a total of 14 million active players playing the game, making it one of the most successful free-to-play games in recent years.

What makes Valorant unique is its concept of bringing MOBA and FPS elements into one game. Riot Games is already known for their world-famous League Of Legends, and taking a step into the shooter category was a game-changer for the company.

Valorant's Cypher animation based on Rainbow Six Siege Operator

Reddit is a great place for people who want to show off their creations in various communities and get feedback on them. Almost every game or topic in the world has its own subreddit where anyone can share their thoughts on it.

In the r/Valorant subreddit, a user going by the name KripC2160 posted an animation inspired by Rainbow Six Siege’s Shadow Legacy teaser trailer. The animation features one of Valorant’s well-known agents, Cypher.

In the original trailer, Sam Fisher from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell series comes forward from the shadow and shows off his ability with ARGUS cam. In the fanmade Valorant agent animation, the user follows the same script, but it is Cypher instead of Zero.

If the animation is directly compared to the original teaser trailer, it is pretty impressive to see the amount of details put into it. The user also added lines from the game to fit the style of the original teaser made by Ubisoft.

The fact that both Zero and Cypher are spies in their respective game universes makes this animation more interesting. Both of them have spy cameras and provide intel to their teams.

For Cypher fans, this animation is a treat. It shows off the cool side of Cypher, and fans can’t wait to see more of their favorite agents receive the same treatment as Cypher.

Edited by Ashish Yadav