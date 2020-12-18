Valorant fans suggest a new Deathmatch mode which involves the use of “Pistols Only”

Valorant’s latest Snowball Mode has been a huge success, and the community finally got to play a fun game mode that relieved them of much of the stress that came from grinding competitive all day.

Deathmatch and Spike Rush, on the other hand, are incredible when it comes to acting as a warm-up session before queueing up for a ranked game.

However, that being said, the Deathmatch mode which is currently in Valorant, is not perfect in helping players out with some of the core mechanics of the game.

Sure! Deathmatch aids in certain areas like in training crosshair placement, movement, corner peeking, holding angles, and flick shots, but there are some other aspects that it doesn’t help to master at all.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player who goes by the handle of Adrenaline681 brings into light that the shooter doesn’t have a mode that helps to develop head-clicking skills with the pistol.

Being a low-TTK tactical shooter like CS: GO, Valorant has an economy system that forces players to manage their credits efficiently to win matches.

Now, teams are often forced into pistol rounds in a game, and Adrenaline681 feels that a deathmatch mode dedicated to just pistol use can significantly help players clutch econ rounds.

A new Valorant “Pistol Only” Deathmatch mode might not be such a bad idea

Advertisement

Judging by the number of upvotes that this post got on the Valorant subreddit, it will be quite safe to assume that having a “Pistol Only” mode in the game is something that the community truly wants.

Adrenaline681 suggests,

“I think it would be great if we had Pistol Only mode inside of Deathmatch. This way people could practice their pistol skills without getting destroyed by Vandals and Phantoms.”

Practicing guns like the Sheriff, Classic, Frenzy, and Ghost, can be quite difficult in a server where the opponents are flashing Phantoms and Vandals.

Hence, a mode that is entirely dedicated to pistol use will indeed help out those players who are serious about improving at the game.

Another player points out that introducing the pistol mode in a normal unrated mode, and not as a Deathmatch, can be the perfect way to implement it into Valorant.

“I think a pistol mode in unrated would be better. 6 rounds per half and every round money and ult reset. Would be very good for training pistols and warming up for ranked matches. Since your rank match starts with pistols, you can just use pistols in this mode and train out aiming better guns imo.”

Having a pistol mode in the game can be of tremendous help to players, and it is something that the Valorant community can get behind without hesitation.