Valorant FoV guide: The best screen settings for the shooter in 2023

Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter game Valorant requires players to actively spot enemies and land accurate shots. Tracking their hitbox and spotting critical positioning can be made much easier with the right screen settings.

For the unaware, FoV is an acronym for Field of View, which is a common term in video games, especially first-person shooters. It denotes the area of the environment that is visible to you at one time. Most titles use angles to denote the view's magnitude.

Most hardcore first-person shooter games let players set an FoV value as per their preference. Unfortunately, Valorant doesn't provide a slider, making the situation slightly complicated. However, one can access some in-game screen settings that can help mimic the high FoV experience.

Here are the best screen settings for Valorant in 2023.

How to tweak FoV in Valorant? Best screen settings and more explored

Valorant's FoV is set at around 103°, which should be a satisfactory experience for most players. That said, one may be used to playing other FPS games at a lower FoV value.

A high FoV offers a wider perspective, which lets players see a larger portion of their surroundings. A lower value will expose them to a zoomed perspective, letting them focus on important objects and closer angles. Most gamers prefer low FoV in shooter games, which lets them focus on enemies and track their movement efficiently.

Due to the absence of an FoV slider/setting, you cannot edit your viewing angle in the popular tactical shooter directly. You can tweak your display and screen resolution to get a zoomed view. However, this view is illusive and will not offer any actual benefits that low FoV is associated with. To change the value, follow the steps given below:

To edit screen settings, click on the cog icon on the top-right corner of the in-game lobby and navigate to the Video > General tab. Here, you'll need to tweak the Resolution parameter in a way to get a stretched resolution, which could be an alternative to experiencing high FoV in the game. From the drop-down list for Resolution, set the value to 4:3 or 5:4 for a stretched resolution. Note that changing this value will not increase the in-game FoV value or give you a "true stretched resolution" experience. It will only give you an impression or possibly, a placebo effect.

Valorant sets the screen aspect ratio to 16:9 by default. Some players change it to 4:3 or 5:4, which causes the view to appear stretched or zoomed in. Technically, you'll still be experiencing the same amount of game world that a 103° FoV offers.

Is there a way to get "true stretched resolution" in Valorant?

Players can avail of a workaround that lets them "truly" tweak the FoV and stretch the resolution by tricking the software. Both Nvidia and AMD GPU users can utilize the method where they can trick the graphics card and force it to detect a 4:3 or 5:4 monitor, instead of their display's actual aspect ratio.

You can check out a comprehensive guide to truly stretch the game's resolution here. While this may work in favor of some users, you may see a deterioration in FPS output or no visible benefit. Hence, it's probably better to adapt to Valorant's official settings and enjoy the game as it is.

