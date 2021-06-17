Valorant Give Back Bundle release date and time revealed

The Valorant Give Back Bundle will be available on June 22nd.

Valorant recently completed its one-year anniversary on June 2nd. The game has gained immense popularity since its release last year. Riot has already revealed a month-long celebration plan to mark the anniversary. Players will receive multiple rewards in-game over the month of June.

Valorant devs have also thought about the game's recent patrons with the introduction of the Give Back Bundle in-game.

They announced:

If you weren’t around last year don’t worry, we’ll vouch for you when telling people you were into VALORANT before it went mainstream.

Valorant Give Back Bundle: Release date, price, and more

Valorant devs had hasted a pole where players have cast a vote for their favorite weapon skins and cosmetics from June 2nd to June 7th. Yesterday, they announced the result of the pole. Skins with the highest percentage of votes will be available in the Give Back Bundle.

Release date:

The Valorant Give Back Bundle will arrive in the store on June 22nd, when Episode 3 arrives. The bundle will be available in the store until July 8th.

Bundle info:

The winners of the Give Back Bundle pole have been added to the new bundle. The Bundle includes:

#1 - Reaver Sheriff

#2 - ION Operator

#3 - Valorant GO VOL. 1 Spectre

#4 - Reaver Vandal

#5 - Give Back Gun Buddy

#6 - Give Back Card

#7 - Give Back Spray

Here are the winners of the Karma Give Back Bundle!



Purchase the bundle from June 22–July 8, and 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets. pic.twitter.com/pXyiXsaMXO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 16, 2021

Price

The Give Back Bundle's price belongs to Valorant's PE tier. Players need to spend 6382 VP to buy all the items in the bundle.

However, developers have revealed that the earnings from the purchase of these bundles will be used for a noble cause. 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund in partnership with Impact Assets.

