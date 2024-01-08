Valorant Guardrail skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1 is just around the corner. This Act will incorporate a lot of exciting additions like the new Sniper Rifle, Outlaw, along with an Exclusive edition skin collection and another Battlepass. Like every new Act release, Episode 8 Act 1 will include three new skinlines — Fiber Optic, Guardrail, and Tactiplay. Out of these, Guardrail has grabbed headlines due to its minimal design.
Valorant players can get their hands on these bundles by purchasing the Battlepass and leveling it up to Tier 50. This article will provide a detailed look at the Guardrail collection.
Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass Guardrail collection details
Valorant is widely known for its unique skin collections, with Episode 8 Act 1 also bringing a decent selection of Battlepass skins.
While Episode 8 Act 1 might not have the best offerings, they are certainly worth looking at. Each skin bears a unique aesthetic and personality.
Release date
The Guardrail collection will arrive alongside the Battlepass of Episode 8 Act 1 update. Once the update is live, players can access the Battlepass, which will be released on January 9 or January 10, 2024, depending on the region.
Guardrail collection price
Since the Guardrail collection is a part of Episode 8 Act 1's Battlepass, it cannot be purchased separately. Players must purchase the entire Battlepass to use those skins, which will cost 1000 VP (Valorant Points).
Guardrail collection's design
The skins here have bits of what looks like metal, bronze. The weapons also come with sturdy, black, and bold exteriors. These are easily the most exquisite skins among this Act's collections.
All weapons in the Guardrail collection
The collection will feature a total of five weapons. Here are the guns that will have a skin for this collection in Episode 8 Act 1's Battlepass:
- Frenzy
- Guardian
- Shorty
- Vandal
- Melee
Variants
The collection will not be available in any other variants. Notably, this Act will feature Fiber Optic as the only Battlepass skinline with multiple variants, with the free weapon skin, Ghost, also coming from this collection.
Players can acquire this free weapon skin after reaching Tier 50 of the Battlepass.
Episode 8 Act 1 looks to shake the meta for both weapon and Agent preference. Only time will determine the successs of these new changes. For more information about the latest update, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.