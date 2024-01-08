Valorant Guardrail skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1 is just around the corner. This Act will incorporate a lot of exciting additions like the new Sniper Rifle, Outlaw, along with an Exclusive edition skin collection and another Battlepass. Like every new Act release, Episode 8 Act 1 will include three new skinlines — Fiber Optic, Guardrail, and Tactiplay. Out of these, Guardrail has grabbed headlines due to its minimal design.

Valorant players can get their hands on these bundles by purchasing the Battlepass and leveling it up to Tier 50. This article will provide a detailed look at the Guardrail collection.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass Guardrail collection details

The Agent, Omen, from the cinematic "RECKONING" (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant is widely known for its unique skin collections, with Episode 8 Act 1 also bringing a decent selection of Battlepass skins.

While Episode 8 Act 1 might not have the best offerings, they are certainly worth looking at. Each skin bears a unique aesthetic and personality.

Release date

The Guardrail collection will arrive alongside the Battlepass of Episode 8 Act 1 update. Once the update is live, players can access the Battlepass, which will be released on January 9 or January 10, 2024, depending on the region.

Guardrail collection price

Since the Guardrail collection is a part of Episode 8 Act 1's Battlepass, it cannot be purchased separately. Players must purchase the entire Battlepass to use those skins, which will cost 1000 VP (Valorant Points).

Guardrail collection's design

The Guardrail Melee (Image via Riot Games)

The skins here have bits of what looks like metal, bronze. The weapons also come with sturdy, black, and bold exteriors. These are easily the most exquisite skins among this Act's collections.

All weapons in the Guardrail collection

The collection will feature a total of five weapons. Here are the guns that will have a skin for this collection in Episode 8 Act 1's Battlepass:

Frenzy

Guardian

Shorty

Vandal

Melee

Variants

The collection will not be available in any other variants. Notably, this Act will feature Fiber Optic as the only Battlepass skinline with multiple variants, with the free weapon skin, Ghost, also coming from this collection.

Players can acquire this free weapon skin after reaching Tier 50 of the Battlepass.

The free Fiber Optic Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

Episode 8 Act 1 looks to shake the meta for both weapon and Agent preference. Only time will determine the successs of these new changes. For more information about the latest update, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.