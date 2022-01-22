Valorant guide: How to check players’ ranks in Episode 4 Act 1?

Valorant is known for being a competitive game to the core, and it is natural to have players curious to learn more about their skills than others. The competitive game has a set of pre-determined ranks starting from Iron to Radiant to give the players a belonging skill group to determine one's skill level.

This ranking system is done through MMR and RR in Valorant that helps the matchmaking algorithm give players a balanced matchmaking experience.

Players can earn their ranks by competing in the ranked mode and get a certain amount of wins in the same mode. However, after matchmaking, the opponent rankings are not displayed to the players, and they might feel curious to know their opponents. This article will tell how players can get details on their rank and other players in the game.

Checking Valorant rank in Episode 4

There are multiple third-party websites that players can use, like blitz.com and tracker.gg to get more details on their or others’ ranks in the competitive game. For this article, the website in focus would be tracker.gg, and here is how to get data on a player:

Step 1: Open the tracker.gg website and go to the Valorant tab present on the top bar.

Step 2: From here, players can proceed in two ways. That is, either by searching for player profiles by typing Riot ID and tagline or by logging in with a Riot account.

Step 3: On the website, users need to click on the “Sign in with RIot ID” option, and a new pop-up will show up from Riot Games.

Step 4: Type the correct Riot ID and password associated with Valorant in the official portal and press the log-in button.

In this way, players will be logged into their accounts and can see their stats and other gameplay-based data on the website. As for the rank will be present right under the competitive tag with the player’s peak ranked rating.

Also, if players feel like seeing their past performance, they can do so by clicking the dot menu on the right side of the competitive menu and selecting the Episode and Act of choice. This way, players can get information on one’s rank rating in the shooter game.

