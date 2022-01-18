Valorant Guide: Jett Tall box jumps that can be done with Neon

One of Valorant’s most unique traits is its agents that can adapt to various situations with the help of their special abilities. All of these agents add depth to the game and evolve with fresh updates.

The most recent agent to arrive in Valorant is Neon, the Duelist who is ready to take on her opponents with lightning-fast movement and ability. Neon’s main advantage is her movement as it allows her to get from one point to another in a blink of an eye.

Neon's movement can be put to good use when it comes to taking higher grounds.

Neon tall box jump guide for Valorant

First things first, Neon’s movement ability is completely horizontally based and cannot be utilized vertically. However, if put on a single plane, she can make long jumps to take better positions and this is exactly what is needed for this guide.

The first tall box jump that can be smoothly reached by Neon is Split B bomb site’s tall box at the center of the map. This jump is super easy and requires the agent to run from B heaven’s back stairs.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Keeping the post-holiday spirit alive with some seasonal staples.



Art by Ikayawa Keeping the post-holiday spirit alive with some seasonal staples. Art by Ikayawa https://t.co/WTNgHw0xt0

Next up is Icebox’s tall box present on the A site. For this, Neon has to start her run from the Top Site box and make a vertical jump to reach the tall boxes.

The next jump is slightly tricky for beginners. With that being said, it becomes effortless once players get the hang of it. The tall box jump can be done on Haven’s A site and requires the players to get on top of the center box by dropping from A heaven. From there, they can easily reach both tall boxes present on the site by sprint jumping.

The last jumps in the guide also require a bit of practice but can also be done if Valorant players get a grasp on the technique. These jumps can be made on Bind’s B site.

To make the first jump on the green tall box, all Neon users have to do is make a sprint from the top center box and jump when the agent reaches the edge.

When this tall box is reached, players can aim forward to the other high point in the site and sprint-jump towards it as soon as Neon reaches the green box edge. The only difficulty lies in timing one's jump.

Also Read Article Continues below

All these jumps have been highlighted by a Reddit user going by the name lowkeycule and readers can refer to their video for better understanding.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul