Valorant weapon guide: Best guns for every situation in the game

Valorant has a huge collection of weapons including pistols, SMGs, rifles, LMGs and snipers. However, a single weapon cannot tackle every situation in Valorant.

Valorant’s weapons might be similar to that of CS:GO, but the function they play in this game is very different. But, what is common in both games is choosing weapons according to situations and making rounds work.

Maintaining the economy and looking at team conditions is very important to win rounds. This article will be a deep dive into choosing the right weapon for every situation.

Best guns for every situation in Valorant

The first round in every Valorant match is always a pistol round. The Classic is an option for players who want to engage in close-range to mid-range combat. Players with high accuracy can choose Ghost and engage in mid to long-range combat. Frenzy is also a great choice, as it serves as a middle ground between both Classic and Ghost.

In the second round, it is best to choose an SMG like Spectre to get an edge over enemies. Players can also choose the Marshal, as players are not heavily armored and the weapon deals a lot of damage to opponents. Also, the Marshal is capable of one-shot kills, making it very powerful.

For rifle rounds, choosing between Phantom and Vandal depends completely on players' taste. The Phantom is a beast at close range and provides a manageable recoil, while the Vandal as a rifle is unbeatable at long ranges.

In eco-situations, it is best to pick from Sherrif, Bulldog and Spectre. All these weapons are capable enough to take on opponents armed with rifles. It is best to avoid the Guardian at all costs, as its weapon stats are almost similar to that of Sherrif and it costs a lot more.

Attackers can avoid buying an Operator, as it decreases mobility and a huge amount of angle clearance is required when attacking. However, if a Defender has an Operator on their side, Attackers can choose to do the same and even the odds. On the Defending side, an Operator is a must as it provides a large area control with high damage.

