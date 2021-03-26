Valorant: How long has it been out?

Valorant is Riot Games’ wildly popular ability-based tactical first-person shooter. The beta stage was a huge internet sensation. The closed beta went live on April 7, 2020.

The only way for the public to experience the beta was to watch a streamer play Valorant for the rare opportunity of a keydrop. On May 21, 2020, Riot Games announced that Valorant would go live worldwide on June 2, 2020.

Valorant in 2021 is nothing short of a global gaming sensation. The title easily secured a position in the upper echelon of the most popular competitive video games in the market.

Since its release, developers have updated the game with new modes, five new agents, new maps, and weapon skins.

Valorant history thus far

Valorant was first teased as Project A in League of Legend’s 10th-anniversary stream.

The tease was short but achieved its goal. It managed to gain a lot of attention from industry experts and players.

It was conceivable from the video that Riot Games fused the gunplay of CSGO with the ability of Overwatch to give Valorant a unique twist as the publisher forayed into the FPS ecosystem.

The player count soared higher as the beta stage progressed. Riot Games officially acknowledged the initial player count of three million who signed each day to play the beta.

Valorant was played by nearly 3 million players a day during closed beta https://t.co/otDTlTXybv pic.twitter.com/li0FlxoXGY — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) May 30, 2020

Although the publisher has not released an updated player count since May 2020, it can be extrapolated from the Twitch viewership of Valorant that the game is thriving.