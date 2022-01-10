Valorant India fans not happy with VLT Marzil's controversial take on XO Valorant roster's potential move

Indian Valorant fans are unhappy with Velocity Gaming star Agneya "Marzil" Koushik following his recent comments on the failed transfer of Team XO's Valorant roster.

Former XO player Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar also reacted to Marzil's comments from his Twitter handle. However, Marzil denied the allegation and stated that his comment was made in reference to something else entirely.

Marzil stated players' foolishness was reason behind XO Valorant roster's failed transfer:

It all started with Marzil's controversial take on the Team XO Valorant roster's potential move to another organization. According to Marzil, it was the players' foolishness that put the whole team in the current situation.

Team XO's roster was filled with stars of the Indian Valorant esports scene, including: Simar "Psy" Sethi, Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar, Shailesh "Blackhawk" Dalvi, Saaransh "Whimp" Dang and Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia.

The team was rumored to join another organization after the termination of their contract. However, Ghost left the team to explore other opportunities whereas the others decided to stick together and play under a different banner by forming a team with two other members.

The plan collapsed at the last moment and the organization decided not to hire any team at this moment. After that, Excali joined Enigma Gaming, and three other members of Team XO are currently playing with an Orgless5 banner.

However, Excali slammed Marzil for his comments:

Karan Mhaswadkar @ExcaliVLR This did not age very well. We as players already decided to let go of everything that has happened even though we were in such a messed up situation and suddenly a 3rd person decided to shat on us without knowing anything. The actual difference between on & off stream. This did not age very well. We as players already decided to let go of everything that has happened even though we were in such a messed up situation and suddenly a 3rd person decided to shat on us without knowing anything. The actual difference between on & off stream. https://t.co/WOFnKD9734

Excali also Tweeted:

"Way to kick players down when they are already traumatized! Thanks for calling A**hole :)"

Karan Mhaswadkar @ExcaliVLR Way to kick players down when they are already traumatized! Thanks for calling Asshole :) Way to kick players down when they are already traumatized! Thanks for calling Asshole :) https://t.co/5InoIkRYqI

Excali's former teammate Psy also supported his statement.

Marzil later denied the allegations and defended himself by stating that his comments were meant for some other incident.

Agneya Koushik @officialmarzil

As you said, I'm a 3rd person and I don't want to be part of any controversy. Peace @ExcaliVLR You are assuming I am talking about you and your posse when I was speaking about the s8ul BGMI controversy. Do you see a mention of your names or your team's anywhere? I didn't think so.As you said, I'm a 3rd person and I don't want to be part of any controversy. Peace @ExcaliVLR You are assuming I am talking about you and your posse when I was speaking about the s8ul BGMI controversy. Do you see a mention of your names or your team's anywhere? I didn't think so. As you said, I'm a 3rd person and I don't want to be part of any controversy. Peace✌️

However, fans were unhappy with Marzil's comments and vented their anger on social media.

mZY @notzenobruh @adrnking

Marzil in main tweet clip: dont hate anyone guys.

Marzil in reply tweet clip: "if players are assholes then they deserve to be ditched."



Fyi: Psy, excali and his teammates were ditched by s8ul org on the final day for VCC registration. @ExcaliVLR Vague translation because I'm lazy.Marzil in main tweet clip: dont hate anyone guys.Marzil in reply tweet clip: "if players are assholes then they deserve to be ditched."Fyi: Psy, excali and his teammates were ditched by s8ul org on the final day for VCC registration. @adrnking @ExcaliVLR Vague translation because I'm lazy.Marzil in main tweet clip: dont hate anyone guys.Marzil in reply tweet clip: "if players are assholes then they deserve to be ditched."Fyi: Psy, excali and his teammates were ditched by s8ul org on the final day for VCC registration.

Hazard_25 @shreyansha82 @ExcaliVLR marzil bro , u have lost all my respect , instead of accepting ur mistake , you are saying s8ul bgmi lineup , when there isn't one @ExcaliVLR marzil bro , u have lost all my respect , instead of accepting ur mistake , you are saying s8ul bgmi lineup , when there isn't one

Tumul Ranjan @tumul_ranjan @ExcaliVLR Ignore it Cali bhai. He has been seen going on and commenting about players here and there, calling them out joking about their aim without even remembering that the gameplay he is showing is somehow not even upto the pro player range tbh. @ExcaliVLR Ignore it Cali bhai. He has been seen going on and commenting about players here and there, calling them out joking about their aim without even remembering that the gameplay he is showing is somehow not even upto the pro player range tbh.

Tokyoo Gaming @GamingTokyoo @ExcaliVLR how desperately people want someone to fail but can’t show it publicly because REPUTATION! @ExcaliVLR how desperately people want someone to fail but can’t show it publicly because REPUTATION! 😂😂😂😂😂

kartik sharma @kartiksharma104 @ExcaliVLR Am not gonna support anyone but stop spreading hate towards indian esports especially when its boosting and we all know marzil was talking about team xo coz he said sanp(excali) which i dont think he is in first place yeah if he had left team mahi/vlt in a major tournament @ExcaliVLR Am not gonna support anyone but stop spreading hate towards indian esports especially when its boosting and we all know marzil was talking about team xo coz he said sanp(excali) which i dont think he is in first place yeah if he had left team mahi/vlt in a major tournament

Psy, Whimp, and Blackhawk are currently in a very tricky situation, especially with VCC 2022 set to commence in two weeks time. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them in the coming days.

