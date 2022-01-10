Valorant India fans not happy with VLT Marzil's controversial take on XO Valorant roster's potential move

Indian Valorant fans are unhappy with Velocity Gaming star Agneya "Marzil" Koushik following his recent comments on the failed transfer of Team XO's Valorant roster.
Former XO player Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar also reacted to Marzil's comments from his Twitter handle. However, Marzil denied the allegation and stated that his comment was made in reference to something else entirely.
Marzil stated players' foolishness was reason behind XO Valorant roster's failed transfer:
It all started with Marzil's controversial take on the Team XO Valorant roster's potential move to another organization. According to Marzil, it was the players' foolishness that put the whole team in the current situation.
Team XO's roster was filled with stars of the Indian Valorant esports scene, including: Simar "Psy" Sethi, Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar, Shailesh "Blackhawk" Dalvi, Saaransh "Whimp" Dang and Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia.
The team was rumored to join another organization after the termination of their contract. However, Ghost left the team to explore other opportunities whereas the others decided to stick together and play under a different banner by forming a team with two other members.
The plan collapsed at the last moment and the organization decided not to hire any team at this moment. After that, Excali joined Enigma Gaming, and three other members of Team XO are currently playing with an Orgless5 banner.
However, Excali slammed Marzil for his comments:
Excali also Tweeted:
"Way to kick players down when they are already traumatized! Thanks for calling A**hole :)"
Excali's former teammate Psy also supported his statement.
Marzil later denied the allegations and defended himself by stating that his comments were meant for some other incident.
However, fans were unhappy with Marzil's comments and vented their anger on social media.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Psy, Whimp, and Blackhawk are currently in a very tricky situation, especially with VCC 2022 set to commence in two weeks time. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them in the coming days.