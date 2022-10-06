Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer India: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

One of the biggest Valorant tournaments in the APAC region is set to begin next week. The highly anticipated Valorant India Invitational event was announced recently, generating significant hype and excitement amongst the country's Valorant community. Top teams from India and beyond will compete for a chance to grab the most from the event's prize pool.

India Qualifiers #1 - 11-16 Oct

India Qualifiers #2 - 18-23 Oct



Main LAN Event - 18-20 November Hyderabad, India



On September 29, Riot announced the list of official off-season tournaments to be held this year. The Esports Club is currently hosting the first official VCT off-season event in the Pacific territory, the TEC Challenger Series, featuring top teams from the region. Galaxy Racer India's Valorant India Invitational will also represent VCT's off-season plans for Pacific, as per Riot's announcement.

Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer India: Everything we know so far

ᴀʀᴇ ʏᴏᴜ ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ ᴛᴏ ᴡɪᴛɴᴇꜱꜱ ᴛʜᴇ ʙʀᴀᴡʟ?

#valorant #vct2022 #ValorantIIndia #esportsindia Block your calendars as the dates for India Valorant Invitational, the biggest Valorant esports tournament of India, is OUT NOW!

As per the announcement, the tournament will host two qualifiers, the first of which is set to begin on October 11. Both qualifiers will consist of two phases, open and closed. The main event will pitch the best-performing Valorant teams against each other in an offline (LAN) setup that will be held in Hyderabad next month.

Fans will be able to watch the final phases of the qualifiers live on eligible streaming platforms. The main event is expected to host a live audience and be streamed online as well.

Schedule

Given below is the schedule for the qualifiers and the main event:

India Qualifiers #1 Open Phase - 11-13 October India Qualifiers #1 Closed Phase - 14-16 October India Qualifiers #2 Open Phase - 18-20 October India Qualifiers #2 Closed Phase - 21-23 October Main Event (LAN) - 18-20 November (Hyderabad, India)

The venue for the main event hasn't been announced yet.

Prize pool

announces a 100K $ Prize-pool 'LAN' event in India.

It will be the biggest third party event in all of APAC.



Galaxy Racer India has announced a hefty total prize pool of $100,000 (~INR 82,00,000) for the upcoming tournament. The prize distribution is as follows:

1st Place: $50,000 (~ INR 41,00,000)

$50,000 (~ INR 41,00,000) 2nd Place: $20,000 (~ INR 16,50,000)

$20,000 (~ INR 16,50,000) 3rd Place: $10,000 (~ INR 8,20,000)

$10,000 (~ INR 8,20,000) 4th Place: $10,000 (~ INR 8,20,000)

$10,000 (~ INR 8,20,000) 5th-8th Place: $2,500 (~ INR 2,05,000)

Format

The format for the Valorant India Invitational is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to follow the same rules as the TEC Challengers Series. The first qualifier stage is expected to match teams up in a round-robin format, while the second stage could adopt an elimination format. The main event is expected to feature a double-elimination format.

Participating teams

Top Indian Valorant rosters will participate in the Qualifiers, and only the best will qualify for the main event. The event's officials have yet to announce the names of all the participants. That said, all reputed teams from India are expected to be present at the event, ready to destroy their competition.

According to rumors, a few South Asian teams will also be invited to participate in the event.

Where to watch

Make sure to catch the Indian teams in action as they fight to make it to the main event of India Valorant Invitational!

#valorant #vctoffseason #india Broadcast dates for qualifiers are out!

The qualifiers will be streamed on Galaxy Racer India's YouTube channel on eligible dates. Fans will only be able to watch the upcoming qualifiers on broadcast weekends, as mentioned below:

India Qualifiers #1: Broadcast weekend - October 14-16 India Qualifiers #2: Broadcast weekend - October 21-23

The main event is expected to be broadcast on eligible platforms without any date restrictions.

