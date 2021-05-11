Valorant leaks suggest Tethered Realms and Minima cosmetic set is arriving with patch 2.09

Two new weapon skin bundles, Tethered Realms and Minima, arriving in Valorant with patch 2.09 were recently leaked.

Riot Games has had amazing post-launch support for Valorant, with multiple new in-game cosmetic items. Items can be obtained through the battlepass or purchased from the in-game store.

While in-game cosmetic items include player cards, sprays, and gun buddies, the most exciting part is arguably the new weapon skin. The amazing developers at Riot Games design the weapon skins with incredible detail and intriguing unique animations.

In a recent leak, two new weapon skin bundles were revealed for the upcoming patch 2.09.

Tethered Realms, connecting the worlds in Valorant

The Tethered Realms collection connects the two worlds of Forsaken and Sovereign together. The weapon skin acts as a visual portal to look into the different realms of Forsaken and Sovereign. It displays a castle either in the dark world filled with green and black edges of Forsaken or the bright world of Sovereign with smooth white and blue design, depending on the position of the player.

As a melee weapon, the developers for the first time have introduced dual wielding, where the level 2 Tethered Realms melee allows players to wield a sword and a dagger, to fulfill the true rouge fantasy.

Tethered Realms weapon skins include:

Tethered Realms Vandal

Tethered Realms Guardian

Tethered Realms Ghost

Tethered Realms Operator

Tethered Realms Sword and Dagger

The Tethered Realms collection will be purchasable in the in-game shop with the launch of patch 2.09 and it will cost 7100 VP.

Minima, Valorant fulfills the minimalistic dream

With the new Minima bundle, the developers aim to fulfill the minimalistic dream. The skin design is extremely minimalistic and matte black with minute detail in glossy black lines and a golden ring.

Minima weapon skins include:

Minima Phantom

Minima Spectre

Minima Sheriff

Minima Operator

Minima Ares

Each of the weapons will cost 1275 VP and can be purchased along with Tethered Realms with the launch of Valorant patch 2.09.