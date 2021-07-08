Valorant Magepunk 2.0: Everything we know so far about the upcoming bundle

Riot Games’ Valorant has a lot of great skins which can be bought by any player who loves to personalize in-game. For these players, the Magepunk skin bundle needs no introduction.

Valorant has various skin bundles and can be broken down into a number of tiers: Select, Deluxe, Premium, Ultra, and Exclusive. While Select tier skins are the least expensive, Exclusive ones are the most expensive in-game. Some of these skins also have their own custom animations, reloads, sound effects, and death animations.

Valorant skins do have some limitations. In CS: GO, weapon skins can be traded or sold, but Valorant doesn’t allow its players to do so. Thus, players have to be very cautious when buying a Valorant skin.

Valorant Magepunk skin bundle getting new additions

Valorleaks, a well-trusted Valorant leaker on Twitter, made it official that the Magepunk 2.0 bundle will be coming to the game. The bundle will include an Operator skin, and players are excited about having more skins for their favorite weapons.

Magepunk 2.0 is official and will contain an Operator. | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorleaks (@ValorLeaks) July 7, 2021

Valorant recently released their Ruination skin bundle with League of Legends’ “Sentinels of Light” event. The Ruination bundle is the first collaborative skin bundle that has been brought to Valorant. That's why players might not get the Magepunk bundle with Valorant’s 3.01 update.

Ruination Bundle | #VALORANT



> Ruination Phantom (2175VP)

> Ruination Guardian (2175VP)

> Ruination Ghost (2175VP)

> Ruination Spectre (2175VP)

> Blade of the Ruined King (4350VP)



BUNDLE PRICE: 8700VP pic.twitter.com/64TrSGhWnt — Mike - Valorleaks (@ValorLeaks) July 7, 2021

Valorant fans have high expectations from the Magepunk 2.0 skin bundle. Every player has their own favorite when it comes to picking a Vandal or Phantom. While Phantom users are asking for a Magepunk Phantom skin, Vandal users want the same skin for their favorite.

PLEASE PHANTOM NOT A VANDAL — Arlo Braman (@ArloSnev) July 7, 2021

Other than the Magepunk skin bundle, Valorant provides players with a lot of other skin bundles. Some of the famous ones among the players are:

Singularity bundle

Elderflame bundle

BlastX bundle

Celestial bundle

Glitchpop and Glitchpop 2.0 bundle

Forsaken bundle

Ion bundle

Oni bundle

Origin bundle

Prime and Prime 2.0 bundle

Reaver bundle

Sovereign bundle

Wasteland bundle

Infantry bundle

All of these skins can be purchased and equipped by players. However, it need to be kept in mind that not a single one of these bundles come without a solid price tag.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod