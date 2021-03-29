Everything about the new Magepunk collection in Valorant

Riot Games is introducing a new steampunk-inspired Magepunk weapon collection in Valorant.

Following the massive success of the cyberpunk-inspired Glitchpop collection, Riot Games introduces the neo-Victorian steampunk-inspired Magepunk collection in Valorant.

The weapon skin will be available for purchase from the in-game store from April 1-14, 2021.

Magepunk is the niche sub-genre of steampunk, where alternative history allows for the introduction of magical elements. Riot Games blended the Steampunk genre's design aesthetics with an alternate timeline of magical inspiration to create the perfect blend of magepunk in the new Magepunk Collection.

Magepunk Collection price and level guide in Valorant

The new Magepunk bundle consists of five new weapon skins, along with a player card, spray, and gun buddy. It will be available for sale from April 1, 2021.

Magepunk was crafted during the Neo-Victorian Magical Industrial Revolution when old weapons and technology first met the modern world.

It is a melding of retroelements and a juxtaposition of classical times with futurism. It’s deliberate, refined, and technologically superior while still feeling elegant and handcrafted.

The prices for the Magepunk Collection bundle and individual weapons are as follows:

Magepunk Bundle - 6,734 VP

Magepunk Ghost - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Spectre - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Bucky - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Marshal - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Electroblade (Melee) - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Player Card - 375 VP

Magepunk Spray - 325 VP

Magepunk Buddy (x2) - 475 VP

The Magepunk Collection Image by Riot Games

The levels for the Magepunk weapon skin in Valorant are as follows:

Melee

Level 1 - Unique melee model

Level 2 - Custom equip animation and electric swipes; the centerpiece of the melee is exposed, and electricity visual effects can be seen inside the glass

Level 3 - Green visual effects

Level 4 - Purple visual effects

Level 5 - Orange visual effects

Guns

Level 1 - Unique Model

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash and firing audio (with electricity visual effects seen through the glass in the silencer)

Level 3 - Animations and exposed glass components, through which electricity visual effects are visible

Level 4 - Finisher and Kill Banner

Level 5 - Green visual effects

Level 6 - Purple visual effects

Level 7 - Orange visual effects

With such a unique design, Magepunk will certainly soon become a fan favorite weapon skin in Valorant.