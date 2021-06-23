Valorant "matchmaking queue error": When does it occur, and how to solve it?

There are various troubles that players may encounter while playing Valorant, one of which is queue disabling, but this occurs for a purpose.
Valorant is one of the best FPS competitive shooters on the market in 2021, finishing a year in this sector on June 2nd. The game also released patch 3.0 yesterday, which brought many game changes and a new agent, KAY/O.
Valorant match queuing disabled issue
As is well known, Valorant releases its patches every two weeks, on Tuesdays. Yesterday marked the arrival of Episode 3 Act 1.
A downtime of four hours was given, from 14:00 PDT to 18:00 PDT, to bring this patch up.
Players were met with a "matchmaking queue error" during this downtime, which was perplexing to many. In all honesty, this issue isn’t really a problem. Players who tried to play the game during the maintenance time faced this problem.
Riot Games does this to deploy its latest patch, also containing bug fixes, to keep the game running smoothly.
Riot always keeps players posted about current ongoing issues in-game on their VALORANT Service Status page. In case of any inconvenience or problem, it is wise to check that page to see if the Valorant dev team is up to something.
What if the problem persists?
If the issue related to queuing still stays, there are a few ways to fix it:
- Quitting Valorant and restarting the game client
- Restarting computer and router
- Checking for patch releases and updating the game
- Running the game in administrator mode
If all these methods can't fix the problem, there is no need to lose hope. Riot has a VALORANT Support portal to help players get help when required. The support page deals with issues regarding purchases, errors, and account recovery.
Now that Episode 3 has arrived, these problems might stay for a while. But the Valorant dev team is sincere in fixing the game and doing so in a flash, so players need not worry.