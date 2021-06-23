Valorant "matchmaking queue error": When does it occur, and how to solve it?

There are various troubles that players may encounter while playing Valorant, one of which is queue disabling, but this occurs for a purpose.

Valorant is one of the best FPS competitive shooters on the market in 2021, finishing a year in this sector on June 2nd. The game also released patch 3.0 yesterday, which brought many game changes and a new agent, KAY/O.

The wait ends today! It Starts Now with the Episode 3 Act 1 Kickoff. https://t.co/nEXJRmwGcD pic.twitter.com/e9iKAmLLWQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2021

Valorant match queuing disabled issue

As is well known, Valorant releases its patches every two weeks, on Tuesdays. Yesterday marked the arrival of Episode 3 Act 1.

A downtime of four hours was given, from 14:00 PDT to 18:00 PDT, to bring this patch up.

Maintenance notice from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Players were met with a "matchmaking queue error" during this downtime, which was perplexing to many. In all honesty, this issue isn’t really a problem. Players who tried to play the game during the maintenance time faced this problem.

Riot Games does this to deploy its latest patch, also containing bug fixes, to keep the game running smoothly.

We know your custom settings are key to the competitive experience. We're disabling ranked queues temporarily until we can get the settings issue resolved. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 10, 2021

Riot always keeps players posted about current ongoing issues in-game on their VALORANT Service Status page. In case of any inconvenience or problem, it is wise to check that page to see if the Valorant dev team is up to something.

What if the problem persists?

If the issue related to queuing still stays, there are a few ways to fix it:

Quitting Valorant and restarting the game client

Restarting computer and router

Checking for patch releases and updating the game

Running the game in administrator mode

If all these methods can't fix the problem, there is no need to lose hope. Riot has a VALORANT Support portal to help players get help when required. The support page deals with issues regarding purchases, errors, and account recovery.

Now that Episode 3 has arrived, these problems might stay for a while. But the Valorant dev team is sincere in fixing the game and doing so in a flash, so players need not worry.

